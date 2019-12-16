Around the corner is the race around Big Island: The annual Big Island and Back winter races for skiers, snowshoers and fat tire bikers is Feb. 8 – and the 2020 race is playing the lead for the first lakes area sled dog race in more than 25 years.
The Klondike Dog Derby will be the first large-scale competitive dog sled race in the area since the 1990s when, come Feb. 9, 40 sled dog teams will take off from Excelsior and run 40 miles through Wayzata, Orono, Spring Park and Mound.
The two races, Big Island and Back and the Klondike, are separate events, but the BIAB post-race event at Excelsior Brewing will more than likely pour into the Klondike pre-race event also being held at the brewery, said Pete Miller, owner of Lakes Running Company in Excelsior and this year’s BIAB winter race director.
“With it being the snowshoers Saturday and the dog sled race Sunday, we’re hoping it becomes a winter sports weekend,” said Miller.
Big Island and Back has been a biannual event for seven years, with a canoe, kayak and paddleboard race held in August and counterbalanced by the ski and snowshoe races in February – this year was the first to open the course to fat tire bikes, said Rick Carter, Miller’s predecessor as race director.
Carter and his wife, Jeanne, established the races in 2012 to entice excursionists to the area during the winter months. The two were at the time running Excelsior’s downtown bed and breakfast, the Bird House Inn and, said Carter, from November through March it was hard to reach full occupancy.
The first race drew about 55 participants, but usually there are “a couple hundred,” said Carter, who added that most of the racers are there for the joy of it and only a few are ultra competitive.
The appeal of the Big Island and Back races is that they fill a sportsman’s niche. “A lot of people like to race on snowshoes, but there’s not a lot of opportunity for it,” said Carter.
“I really think it has a lot of room to grow, especially on the snowshoing side,” said Miller of the February races. Miller is himself a snowshoer who raced during BIAB this past February. “There just aren’t that many snowshoe races out there.”
The same course is for nearly all racers – only the kite skiers have their own course.
“It’s a tricky thing to make a course for all three,” said Miller of the 7km route for skiers, snowshoers and bikers that starts at one of the Excelsior beaches, pushes out onto the lake and runs counterclockwise around the island. Differences in snowfall and ice conditions mean the exact route can change each year, said Miller
But what Miller called tricky, David Paulson called simple. Paulson, also the Nordic Ski coach for Chaska and Chanhassen high schools, is the head groomer for the BIAB winter races and has been almost from the start, and for him the challenge lies less in the course itself and more so in the conditions leveled against it.
“We’re out there the better part of the day and hope the big winds don’t cover it with snow,” said Paulson, who said it takes about eight hours to test the ice, set the course and pack the snow. He said he’s had a trailer snap in half while prepping the course; the trailer had jammed against a rut in the ice and had to be hauled off by jeep.
“Sitting in a strong wind with wind coming off of the lake with minus-20 windchill trying to groom this thing…” Paulson detailed the experience with good-natured Norwegian humor and said it’s the love of the sport – and the knowledge that a couple hundred winter sportsmen rely on his pre-race work – that keeps him coming back to prep the course at Big Island each year.
And then 3 feet of snow will be dumped on his work over night so that the mushers and their dogs can have their fun that Sunday.
There is one group during the BIAB races that will race its own course around Big Island: the kite skiers.
These skiers race on sets of downhill runners and have parachutes, 12-by-30 feet, that unfurl and billow behind them.
“It does make it interesting,” said Carter. “They actually lift off the snow surface and fly a few meters and then come down. It’s an amazingly fun, colorful event to see.”
Registration for BIAB is now open and people can register up until race day. Registration is $35 per entrant. All money not used to cover the costs of the event go to the ICA Food Shelf and the Freshwater Society of Minnesota. Carter estimated that with all combined BIAB events – summer and winter – more than $60,000 has been donated to these organizations since 2012.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.