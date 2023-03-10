At this time of the year, many families are itching to get out of the house, and a new arcade and skate shop in downtown Mound has the antidote to winter boredom. Vision Arcade and Skate Shop opened in August and has over 20 games for an afternoon of fun and competition.

Skateboarders can also pick up new gear from well-known brands like Girl, Santa Cruz, Creature, Chocolate, and more.

Load comments