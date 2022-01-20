In its first meeting of 2022, the Independence city council approved committee assignments, an appointment to the Planning Commission, and set the fees for the year.
At its Tuesday, Jan. 4 meeting, the Independence City Council reappointed Robert Gardner to a three-year term to the Planning Commission. His appointment will run until December 2025. He’s been the Planning Commissions since 1992.
As far as the council members’ committee assignments, council didn’t change any of the assignment for the members and each member will stay on the committees they were on in 2021.
Some of the key committee assignments are:
• Fire Department Advisory Boards: Maple Plain Fire - Mayor Marvin Johnson, Councilor Lynn Betts, City Admin Mark Kaltsas; Delano Fire -Johnson, Councilor Ray McCoy, Kaltsas; Loretto Fire - Johnson, McCoy, Kaltsas
• Highway 55 Coalition - Mayor Johnson
• Highway 12 Coalition - Mayor Johnson, Councilor Betts
• HRA - Mayor Johnson, Councilors Betts, Brad Spencer, McCoy and Steve Grotting
• Lake Minnetonka Cable Commission - Grotting
• Minnehaha Creek Watershed District - Mayor Johnson
• Northwest Hennepin League - Mayor Johnson, Councilors Betts, Spencer, McCoy, Grotting and City Admin Kaltsas.
The council also approved the 2022 fee schedule with only one major change in the quarterly sewer charges. Those changes are quarterly sewer access charge: $255 ($243 in 2021); quarterly availability charge: $255 ($243 in 2021),; and sewer connection fee: $5,300 ($5150 in 2021).
