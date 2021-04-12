New math: $1 is $2, when it benefits the schools.
Over the next two months—from now until the end of the school year June 9—all donations made to Orono Foundation for Education (OFE) are being matched by an anonymous donor, up to $20,000. That donor has also pledged an additional $5,000 if that $20,000 goal is met.
It’s that “call to action” piece that OFE’s Kelly Grady said is especially notable. “A small donation makes an even bigger impact when you can double down on it,” she said.
Orono Foundation for Education traces its genesis to a school board meeting that took place 21 years ago when the district was at a crossroads.
As Grady tells it, changes made to state funding for Minnesota school districts had left board members trying to balance which programs to keep and which to cut, and someone had asked why it couldn’t be that they themselves couldn’t fund the schools.
The foundation has since assisted the Orono school district in helping bridge funding gaps that have only widened over the years. To date, OFE has contributed more than $8 million from private donations in support of district programs that go beyond the three R’s.
OFE helps sustain programs that do not received state dollars, said Heather Pilakowski, OFE board chair. That includes character education, STEAM, literacy initiatives and professional development among district staff.
“Our teachers are not just educators, they’re students as well,” added Grady. OFE dollars have allowed teachers in the district to attend training camps and become subject matter experts, gaining in knowledge and new techniques that they then disperse to other educators in the district.
Grady said that a lot of the time, she sees OFE donations as “having teachers’ backs,” especially this year.
“They’ve been through hell and back throughout all of COVID,” she said. “They’ve had to recreate the wheel time and time again.”
The past year, for Orono Schools but also for Westonka and school districts everywhere, has been a matter of reallocating dollars to pandemic management, and even if assistance did come in federal and state relief money, the pinch was still there.
“Schools are dealing with a lot of things a lot of the time, and things will hit them out of nowhere,” said Grady, who said it shouldn’t be a decision between managing against COVID-19 and providing a world language or other program. “The district deserves the opportunity to be agile and have the funds that they need to make the decisions that they need to,” she said. “Public funding only takes us so far.”
OFE maintains what Pilakowski called a “strategic relationship” with the Orono school district. Whereas most foundations’ board members make the call on how donations are spent, with OFE grants it is the school board that ultimately decides. “We trust that they are the most knowledgeable to be able to figure out where those dollars are going to make the biggest impact.”
Those interested in donating to Orono Foundation for Education can do so by visiting oronofoundation.org/donate. All donations made now through June 9 will have double impact when matched by the anonymous donor, up to $20,000.
