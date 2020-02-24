by Elizabeth hustad
The Dallas Brass is coming to the Westonka Performing Arts Center Feb. 28 for a lesson in American music history. The program, called an American Musical Journey, is one where “anything goes,” said Dalls Brass director Michael Levine.
“When you have a theme like that anything goes. You’re talking about 300 years of musical history.” Levine counted out the various styles of jazz, Broadway show tunes and the numbers of George Gershwin and Leonard Bernstein as only a taste of what American music has to offer. “If we really want to do justice to American music, we would extend this concert to more than one evening.”
Students from Mound Westonka High School will also be onstage to perform with the group for at least one of the selections. That extra piece to the performance is a long-established tradition for the band.
“It’s our favorite thing to do! We were inspired by our band directors, and any way we can pay it forward we do,” said Levine. Levine estimated that more than 300,000 kids have joined the brass on stage over the years and that almost all of the band’s concerts have offered that opportunity.
The band expanded its student engagement through its Harmony Bridge project, which encourages students to form their own small groups – like the Dallas Brass – to figure things out independent of a director and to bring their music into their communities’ smaller venues.
Levine, a St. Louis Park native, founded the Dallas Brass in 1983, and the then quintet played at weddings, ribbon cuttings at shopping malls.
Over the past 37 years, the faces have for the most part changed and an extra trumpet was added somewhere down the line. The number of concerts given by the group each year rose to 120 and has since fallen back to around 50 as the group’s musicians take on more side projects.
The years have also allowed the Brass to work out some challenges instrumentalists face in what Levine termed both a “visual” and a “vocal” world.
“We live in a vocal world. It’s not just the words, but the voice,” said Levine, who explained the challenge for the Brass and other instrumental groups as one of character and distinguishability, which can be lost on the ear when it’s a horn, not vocal chords, making the sound: “You can’t tell the top trombonists apart,” said Levine. “Instruments don’t function that way.”
Levine further described the challenge as one of connecting with the audience. “With typical band concerts you’ve got a stand and an instrument in [the musician’s] face. It just has a different vibe,” said Levine. “To get an instrumental group to connect with the audience takes a lot.”
But it isn’t about distraction or gimmicks, he said - it’s about pacing and programming, which he said can make all the difference and transform players into performers.
“We try to break those typical barriers,” said Levine.
Which is also what he has tried to do with Harmony Bridge. As much appreciation for his former band directors as he still has, Levine said that most school band programs wrestle with the “recital mentality,” and Levine echoed himself as he described the typical high school band experience as “80 kids staring at music stands and one guy up there waving his hands.” There isn’t much room for experimentation or for the students to actually perform, not just play, and to come into their own musically, he said.
Tickets for the Feb. 28 7 p.m. show at the PAC are $15 and available online at westonkapac.com/tickets or at the Westonka Activity Center. Online ticket sales end 24 hours before the show. All remaining seats will be available at the door one hour prior to the event (cash only).
