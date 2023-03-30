Jason Holt, CRC, APMA a financial advisor with Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC in Wayzata, has earned the Ameriprise Client Experience Award for 2023.
Holt was honored with this award because his ability to consistently deliver personalized, goal-based advice and exceptional client service. Award recipients earned an overall client satisfaction rating equal to or greater than 4.9 out of 5.0* and maintained stellar business results. The award represents an elite group of Ameriprise advisors recognized as leaders for their commitment to making a difference in the lives of their clients.
As a financial advisor, Holt provides financial advice that is anchored in a solid understanding of client needs and expectations and is delivered in one-on-one relationships with his clients. For more information, please contact Jason Holt at 952.857.1226 or visit the Ameriprise office at 701 Lake St E Suite 290, Wayzata, MN 55391.
Ameriprise Financial has been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With extensive investment advice, asset management and insurance capabilities and a nationwide network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors, Ameriprise Financial has the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors’ financial needs.
Clients can respond to an internal Ameriprise survey and rate their advisor or practice based on their satisfaction with the advisor or practice, on a scale of 1 to 5 (1 = extremely dissatisfied to 5 = extremely satisfied). Client experiences may vary and working with any Ameriprise Financial practice is not a guarantee of future financial results. Investors should not consider this rating a substitute for their own research and evaluation of a financial practice’s qualifications. Only clients who access the Ameriprise Secure Client Site may submit a rating. Ratings reflect an average of all client responses received over a rolling two-year period as of 12/31/2022.
Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
Investment products are not insured by the FDIC, NCUA or any federal agency, are not deposits or obligations of, or guaranteed by any financial institution, and involve investment risks including possible loss of principal and fluctuation in value.
(Provided by Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC. Member FINRA and SIPC)
