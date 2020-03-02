The African Community and Conservation Foundation (ACCF) is taking steps to further preserve African’s wildlife with their first Tusker Tee-off fundraising event.
The nonprofit organization, based in Chanhassen, focuses on “fueling sustainable human impact and conservation in Africa.” Minnetrista resident and VP of Development and Marketing Pete Mattson founded the organization along with Chairman Paul Tudor Jones and CEO Brady Forseth in 2018 to preserve the African wilderness, support the community and prevent poaching.
The Tusker Tee-off for Africa offers an evening of networking, the opportunity to meet pro-athletes and celebrities, golf and the chance to win $10,000 in their hole-in-one contest. Individual tickets are $150, which includes access to the VIP floor, food, beverages and access to the silent auction. Ticket options are also available for teams of six golfers ranging from $1,500 to $25,000.
The event is Thursday, March 12, from 3-7 p.m. at Topgolf in Minneapolis. According to Mattson, Vikings player Chuck Foreman; actor Quinton Aaron, known for his role in the Blindside; Harrison Smith; CJ Ham; and other professional athletes are attending the event. Their goal is to raise $50,000 to $75,000.
“It’s brand new for us...We’re trying to let people know more here in our own backyard what we’re up to,” Mattson said.
ACCF circle-of-life programs include community outreach, anti-poaching and conservation. Each aspect of the organization has programs within in order to support the communities and wildlife. Community upliftment, developed by the Grumeti Fund, is an outreach program “designed to enhance the livelihoods of individuals living along the boundary of the Grumeti concessions.”
Youth Education provides the communities with the knowledge and skills to pursue careers and live sustainably. Enterprise development offers alternative options for income and environmental and wildlife conservation education focus environmental education.
The Grumeti Fund’s anti-poaching unit works to prevent elephant poaching with workers on the ground and technology. Their anti-poaching game scouts consist of 100 team scouts stationed across a 350,000-acre reserve to protect the African wildlife.
Their Safari with a Purpose trips allows individuals to experience the Serengeti while helping support their circle-of-life programs. Mattson said the Topgolf event was created not only to raise funds to continue their efforts but to also introduce themselves to their own surrounding communities.
“Anyone is welcome to sign up. It will be a really fun time and people will get introduced to us,” he said.
Visit africanccf.org for event information.
