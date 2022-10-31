The Orono Activities Center will have some changes to its operations beginning Nov. 1.
The activity center will hae expanded hours of operation starting Nov. 1 with new hours of Monday to Saturday 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
For ease and efficiency, memberships will now be set to auto-renew each year. Members will be notified in advance via email when their membership is set to auto-renew.
Members can enjoy complimentary coffee seven days a week. It is available on weekdays until 2 p.m. and on weekends until 10 a.m. Various board and card games are available for check-out at the front desk.
New Lap Swim Hours - Lap swim is free for Activities Center members. The pool is located in the Education Link building between Orono Intermediate School and Orono Schumann Elementary. Locker rooms are also available. Please enter through Door E24. The new times are: Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 6:15 to 7:30 a.m., and Tuesday and Thursday from noon to 1 p.m.
A new Tech Buddies Program is set to launch with mMore details to come on a new, free program where Orono High School students provide technology training and support to community members. Meetings will take place once per month during the school day at the Activities Center.
If interested in personal training, complete this https://forms.gle/ws5cmfHwzXn7PfK38. More information will be available soon.
Early Learning Hour - Families with children under the age of 5 are invited to use the facility on Friday mornings from 10 to 11 a.m. A court will be designated with age-appropriate equipment. The track is also available for use and is stroller accessible.
For more information, go to the Orono school district website at https://www.oronoschools.org/
