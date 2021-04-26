Mound Westonka High School junior Blake Lee has earned a perfect score on the ACT—a rare accomplishment that only about three-tenths of 1 percent of test takers achieve.
The ACT consists of tests in English, math, reading and science, each scored on a scale of 1-36. A student’s composite score is the average of the four test scores. Lee said he was very surprised to learn that he had earned a perfect 36.
“Initially when I found out I was speechless and didn’t really know what to think,” said Lee. “It was a goal I’ve always had, but I was very surprised to see it actually come true.”
This has been an historically stressful college admissions season, with many families facing financial hardships on top of unknowns about high school learning models, application timelines and potential COVID-19 shutdowns. One thing many colleges have done to ease that tension was drop the requirement for students to take the ACT or SAT. Going test-optional has allowed schools to take a more holistic approach when evaluating applications.
“The efforts that all of our students took to do their best on the ACT should be recognized,” said MWHS counselor Ann Baumann. “This is an extraordinary time where they have met academic and emotional demands that we didn’t even know existed a year ago. The mere fact that they could emotionally handle the stress of the test is notable.”
“[Lee’s] accomplishment demonstrates his talents beyond what is measured on the test,” Baumann added.
Lee noted that the pandemic has complicated his college search, as many schools are not currently offering in-person visits or campus tours. He said he hopes to go on to study finance or economics and is thankful for all those who have supported his academic pursuits.
“Specifically, I’d like to thank my parents and teachers for pushing me to always do my best and work hard,” Lee said. “I’d also like to thank the Westonka School District as a whole for always giving me the tools I needed to succeed and grow in and out of school.”
