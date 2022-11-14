On Nov. 5, the Mound-Westonka Rotary Club held its annual Tonka Brew Fest at Gale Woods Farm. Waconia Brewing Company (WBC), Back Channel Brewing Company, Excelsior Brewing Company, and Steel Toe Brewing were among over 20 brewers who turned out for the event. In addition to giving back to the community, festivals like Tonka Brew Fest offer great exposure for local breweries.
Waconia Brewing Company brought back its Cookies and Cream Milk Stout for Tonka Brew Fest, which it describes as a “dessert in a glass.”. In 2020, this beer won a silver medal at the Great American Beer Festival. WBC also had its Oktoberfest beer available for attendees to try.
“We normally bring around eight cases of beer for an event of this size of about 450-500 people,” said Tanner DeLange, brand manager for WBC. “We estimate three ounces per person, and for bigger events we will bring kegs.”
One unique thing that WBC does is to make beer using barrels from local establishments like Sovereign Estate Winery and J. Carver Distillery.
“Brewing the beer in the barrels adds an oaky flavor, and it allows it to take on the characteristics of the wine or liquor that the barrel previously held,” said DeLange. “Our head brewers, Amy Ratzlaff and Dru DeLange, are basically liquid chefs experimenting with different flavors.”
WBC stays active all year round attending beer festivals, according to DeLange, averaging around three per month. In the summer, the Waconia brewer will often go to two festivals in one weekend.
“We love to attend festivals in our own backyard like Tonka Brew Fest,” said DeLange.
Back Channel Brewing Company of Spring Park also debuted a beer at Tonka Brew Fest, the 2022 release of its Soviet’s Slayer, an imperial stout.
“We like to bring a sampling of our offerings to the festival: light, heavy, and fruity,” said Olie Olson, one of the owners of Back Channel. According to Olson, Back Channel is also interested in brewing a THC-infused beer in the future, a trend that many Twin Cities breweries are embracing.
As the closest brewery to Gale Woods Farm, Back Channel also had a lot of name recognition at Tonka Brew Fest.
“It’s fun to see a lot of our customers at this event and spot people wearing our merchandise,” said Marc Makarem, head brewer at Back Channel.
Excelsior Brewing Company is another brewery that has been integral to Tonka Brew Fest’s success. As founding partner, John Klick provided a lot of guidance when the festival was getting off the ground in 2013. Excelsior Brewing Company recently celebrated its 10th anniversary in June.
“Of the five beers that we brought to Tonka Brew Fest, our Bayside Brown Ale (formerly known as the Bitteschläppe) and our ‘Spresso Coffee Milk Stout have been the most popular given the season and colder weather,” said Stacy Eull, financial controller at Excelsior Brewing Company.
The ‘Spresso was a Platinum Medal Winner at the World Beer Championships and features locally roasted coffee from UP Coffee Roasters.
Steel Toe Brewing of St. Louis Park was also happy to be back at Tonka Brew Fest for the third time. While it may have a smaller distribution than some of the other breweries at the event, that is what it aspires to, deeming itself “a small Minnesota craft brewery with dreams of staying small.”
According to Tyler Olson, Steel Toe’s brewer, the brewery got its name because its owner, Jason Schoneman, started off as a tool maker and has been wearing steel toe boots most of his career.
Want to know where to find Steel Toe’s beers? “Our distribution radius is about 20 miles,” said Olson. “And we tend to go to the Beer Dabbler events, as well as the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild events.”
Rotarian and Brew Fest organizer Robin Pinegar said several brewers we on board with the festival as soon as they opened. That’s been good for the Rotary and good for brewers.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.