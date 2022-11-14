On Nov. 5, the Mound-Westonka Rotary Club held its annual Tonka Brew Fest at Gale Woods Farm. Waconia Brewing Company (WBC), Back Channel Brewing Company, Excelsior Brewing Company, and Steel Toe Brewing were among over 20 brewers who turned out for the event. In addition to giving back to the community, festivals like Tonka Brew Fest offer great exposure for local breweries.

Waconia Brewing Company brought back its Cookies and Cream Milk Stout for Tonka Brew Fest, which it describes as a “dessert in a glass.”. In 2020, this beer won a silver medal at the Great American Beer Festival. WBC also had its Oktoberfest beer available for attendees to try.

Load comments