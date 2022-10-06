Orono National Merit Semifinalists.jpg

The four Orono seniors named as semifinalist for the National Merit Scholarship, from left, Zara Coakley, Michael Rascher, Rylan Hunt and Eli Hamer. (Photo courtesy Orono School District)

Four Orono seniors are being recognized by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation.

The four seniors, Zara Coakley, Eli Hamer, Rylan Hunt and Michael Rascher, were recently as semifinalists in the 68th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.

