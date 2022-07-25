Join 4 Community Theatre under the sea at Orono High School Auditorium July 15-30 for Disney’s “The Little Mermaid.”
4 Community Theatre will have 10 shows at Orono High School Auditorium. Night performances will run July 22-23, and 27-29 at 7 p.m. Matinees will run July 24, and 30 at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 24 show is a sensory-friendly performance which is designed to create a welcoming and comfortable arts experience for people with autism or other disabilities. Modifications for the special show include lower sound level, especially for startling or loud sounds, and lights on in the audience.
“I hope that audiences walk away with an understanding that it’s okay to feel different and like you don’t belong. In a world where normalcy and uniformity is applauded, I think this show is a good reminder that being different is not a bad thing” said actress Kate Piering. “This cast and creative team are some of the kindest, most talented, and uplifting individuals I have ever worked with. Ethan Nienaber has been such an incredible director to work with. He knows how to bring out authentic, individual acting choices and pushes you to lean into your own experiences when playing with a character.”
Piering, a Wayzata High School graduate, is excited to be portraying Ariel this summer.
“I grew up watching and loving the Disney movie and wanted to capture the essence of the character from the movie, but also bring my own personality and heart into the role. It’s important for me to show Ariel as not just a princess, but also a strong-willed and thoughtful young woman who is figuring out who she is and what she wants” she said.
Based on one of Hans Christian Andersen’s most beloved stories and the classic animated film, Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” is a hauntingly beautiful love story for the ages. With music by eight-time Academy Award winner, Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater, and a compelling book by Doug Wright, this fishy fable will capture your heart with its irresistible songs, including “Under the Sea,” “Kiss the Girl” and “Part of Your World.”
Ariel, King Triton’s youngest daughter, wishes to pursue the human Prince Eric in the world above, bargaining with the evil sea witch, Ursula, to trade her tail for legs. But the bargain is not what it seems, and Ariel needs the help of her colorful friends, Flounder the fish, Scuttle the seagull, and Sebastian the crab to restore order under the sea.
The show features high-energy choreography, gorgeous musical numbers, and stunning costuming. The pit consists of 12-piece live orchestra. A perfect show for the whole family.
Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” is being presented by 4 Community Theatre. 4CT has provided opportunities for community members and families to experience theater together — both on and off the stage — since 1998.
Director Ethan Nienaber, who has directed Off-Broadway and national tour productions, has assembled a talented cast of performers including Piering as Ariel, James Vair as Prince Eric, and Gillian Barrow as Ursula. “The Little Mermaid” also features choreography by local professional actor Sam Stoll, who is currently one of the leading actors in Old Log Dinner Theatre’s production of “Escape to Margaritaville.”
“This production is gearing up be the best summer musical that 4CT has ever produced. You will not want to miss this remarkably special production of Little Mermaid. Director Ethan Nienaber brings so much heart and many fresh ideas to this show that make it feel new and exciting. I think you will simply love the choreography that Sam Stoll is bringing to this stage. This joyful production features imaginative scenery and bright flashy costumes that audiences will just love. Whether you’ve never seen Little Mermaid before or you have seen it 1,000 times, you have to come see this fantastic production! We can’t wait for you to join us, ‘Under the Sea’” said Katy Sherman, Managing Director of 4 Community Theatre.
