Join 4 Community Theatre under the sea at Orono High School Auditorium July 15-30 for Disney’s “The Little Mermaid.”

4 Community Theatre will have 10 shows at Orono High School Auditorium. Night performances will run July 22-23, and 27-29 at 7 p.m. Matinees will run July 24, and 30 at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 24 show is a sensory-friendly performance which is designed to create a welcoming and comfortable arts experience for people with autism or other disabilities. Modifications for the special show include lower sound level, especially for startling or loud sounds, and lights on in the audience.

