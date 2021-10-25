Three candidates are running for two seats on the Independence city council. Incumbents Linda Betts and Brad Spencer are seeking to hold their seats, while Margie Ritter is seeking to unseat one of the incumbents. The Laker Pioneer posed the same series of questions to each candidate, below are their unedited responses.
Question 1: What prompted you seek election (or re-election) to office?
Betts: After serving on the Park Board, I became interested in further city service after success in helping obtain the Pioneer Park amenity with the city. I have served as Council member since election in 2001. I have lived in Independence most of my life, raising our family here along with my husband. Change will occur but should be well planned. Citizen input and Council representation on their behalf is my continued goal. This experience is invaluable in understanding what has drawn people here to live and raise families, knowing the history and challenges both past and present.
Ritter: I am seeking election to the Independence City Council at the request of other citizens of Independence. These citizens are alarmed and perplexed by the lack of information they are receiving about city expenditures, budgets, resolutions, and general actions that counter open meeting practices. Cities are required to follow practices outlined by state statues no matter the size of the community. My ten year experience as a City Councilor and zoning and planning chair for the City of LaPrairie has allowed me to find some of the missing pieces but also find other oddities.
Spencer: My wife Lisa and I are 24 year residents of Independence and chose this community to make our home. We felt the rural lifestyle with quality schools and services in close proximity to the metropolitan area is a perfect environment in which to raise our family. I hope through my involvement, I can help make this community an even better place for future generations while preserving the quality lifestyle which we currently enjoy.
Question 2: What separates you from your opponent(s)?
Betts: What separates me from opponents is my experience in city government and accounting background. I know the challenges of regulations of state, county and the Metropolitan Council which limit cities in certain ways and helps in others. I take advantage of workshops and meetings for education of city officials. I make it a point to be available for our residents by phone or email. My concern for carefully planned growth, added internet service, preservation of our environment and fiscal stability matches my neighbors’ values.
Ritter: I am a “boots on the ground” person. While I am very comfortable in a board- room or meeting with agencies of any governmental level, I am much more inclined to get the facts from the people who are most affected by the decisions to be made. As Councilors, we need to be held accountable to the voters to make honest and thoughtful decisions and ask questions of support staff. As a Councilor, I will strive to be as available and open on those decisions that will affect the citizens of Independence
Spencer: Motivations. Unlike many candidates for public positions I do not have an axe to grind or a chip on my shoulder regarding some specific subject or regulation. I enjoy serving my community as a volunteer and will continue to serve as long as the voters will have me.
Question 3: What is the most pressing issue facing the constituency you hope to represent? How would you address that issue?
Betts: Safety for community is a primary reason for government in any city. Police, fire protection and safe roads are essential. Careful fiscal planning to support them is crucial. Infrastructure for these services must be maintained. Our city has a high rating financially. We were ahead of the curve in employing a separate Independent Auditor which is now required by all cities. As growth occurs it must be done without great impact on our environment and surrounding beauty of our city. I will continue these efforts.
Ritter: There appears to be a general lack of transparency by actions of Council and support staff. While some of this is attributable to the pandemic, more effort should be made to information share with citizens through open zoom meetings, video presentations and keeping city information current. There should not be any question on how budgets are built or checks issued yet citizens are finding it impossible to uncover those details that by law are part of the public record. This is not to say there is any wrong-doing, but these actions are leaving questions in the minds of citizens.
Spencer: Responsibly providing services to our taxpayers. Public Safety and Public Works are core city services that cannot be compromised. I strongly support our police and volunteer fire departments. Our city’s administrative and public works staff are second to none. In my opinion these services are the most important benefit the City provides to its residents.
Question 4: What in your background/experience best qualifies you for office?
Betts: I believe I am well qualified with experience on both Police and Fire Commissions. I have been on the Highway 12 Safety Coalition since its inception and success in these things are evident. I attend meetings regularly and am well prepared for each meeting. I am available to all citizens to call or email. I attend League of Minnesota Cities training sessions and keep up with changes. I see both sides of issues and follow our ordinances and procedures. I strive to make independence the best for those who live here.
Ritter: My husband and I have lived in Independence for two years after living in the Grand Rapids area for over 30 years. In addition to my experience as a city councilor, I am a current business owner and understand the pressures and perils of running an organization. I have experience in environmental compliance and wetland mitigation working with local, state and federal agencies. I specialized in large project management and economic development while working for a large utility. I grew up on a dairy farm. I understand long hours and work. I pledge my best effort to Independence and its citizens.
Spencer: Experience and local knowledge. I have served our community over the past 2 decades as a scout leader, baseball and softball coach, Director on the Lake Sarah Improvement Assn, Planning Commissioner, Pioneer Sarah Creek Watershed Commissioner, community volunteer and for the past 12 years, as an elected member of our City Council. I would like to continue to use my knowledge and experience to help guide, improve and protect our City.
