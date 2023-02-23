Two Westonka teachers have been nominated for the 2023 Minnesota Teacher of the Year award.
Melissa Bray and Angela LaJoy were named among the 131 candidates for the 2023 Minnesota Teacher of the Year Award. These candidates have accepted their nominations and completed the required materials to become eligible for the honor.
LaJoy teaches in the Westonka Early Learning Center and Bray is the music teacher at Shirley Hills Primary School
An independent panel of leaders in the fields of education, business, government, nonprofit and philanthropy will read candidates’ portfolios over the next few weeks and narrow the list to a group of semifinalists.
In March, the panel will convene again and review additional materials from the semifinalists to choose a group of finalists. The Minnesota Teacher of the Year banquet is set for May 7 at the Saint Paul RiverCentre.
Organized and underwritten by Education Minnesota, the Minnesota Teacher of the Year program receives support from Education Minnesota ESI, Educators Lifetime Solutions, EFS Advisors, Harvard Club of Minnesota Foundation, SMART Technologies and Expedition Credit Union.
This year’s program will name the 59th Minnesota Teacher of the Year. The program celebrates the tradition of excellence in teaching in Minnesota. Eligible candidates include pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade, Early Childhood Family Education and Adult Basic Education teachers, from public or private schools.
