At its June 27 meeting, the Maple Plain City Council passed a motion that revoked Collision Corner’s conditional use permit, but stayed that resolution for 60 days to allow owner Kurt Krolls to work with the city to get in compliance with the existing conditions and to apply for a new interim use permit.
City administrator Clarissa Handler updated the city council on the status of Collision Corner and where it stands as far as applying for the new interim use permit at the city council meeting on Monday, July 25.
According to documents, Maple Plain city staff provided Collision Corner a timeline for the submission of the application for the IUP which required the normal deadline of 30 days prior to the next city planning commission meeting for the application and fees, but making an allowance for later submission of plans.
Collision Corner submitted the application and fee of $1,000 for the IUP, and also submitted a check for the escrow of $3,000, but then proceeded to stop payment on that check, Handler said. She also informed the council that Collision Corner had not submitted any plans for the permit by the July 18 deadline.
“They are apparently slowly working toward a slight plan but again have not met the conditions that the council has set forth,” Handler said. “Our interpretation of the motion, now as it stands, is that resolution is now effective and that staff should move forward with enforcement of that resolution.”
The council agreed and Handler said the city will move forward with enforcement of the resolution to revoke Collision Corner’s CUP, which includes the city attorney proceeding with enforcement activities - including requesting a court order to allow for that enforcement.
“That resolution is now in effect and their CUP is revoked,” Handler said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.