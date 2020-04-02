Minnesota public schools were ordered to close by Gov. Tim Walz’s executive order on March 15. The closure was later extended and that order included direction for childcare for local emergency workers. Other childcare facilities have not received any orders to close and most are currently operating as normal.
Lake Minnetonka Shores senior living community operates Koala Bear daycare, a childcare facility that is open to all. Currently they are not accepting any new children but are operating as normal. A wait list is being maintained for future openings.
“We have not received any orders to shut down. More importantly, the parents of many of the children work at Lake Minnetonka Shores senior living community, which houses Koala Bear Child Care Center. While other businesses have been sending employees home, Lake Minnetonka Shores depends on its employees coming to work every day to provide care and services to the older adult residents,” Koala Bear Child Care Director Sarah Towers said. “Remaining open enables them to fulfill their work schedules and responsibilities with confidence that their children are cared for.”
Orono Community Education’s child care was affected by the direction from Gov. Waltz. Child care is available for children ages 4 to 12 for currently enrolled emergency workers and other families in the community who need care in order for parents to go to work.
This care will be provided from 6:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. beginning March 30. If your children are enrolled in Orono Schools and you are in need of emergency care please contact: Katie Gram, School Age Care Coordinator at katie.gram@orono.k12.mn.us. Registration at https://orono.ce.eleyo.com/child-care/3/ok-kids-school-age-child-care/site/113/ok-kids-emergency-childcare
Orono Community Education staff continue to plan and take registration for their summer programs since the restrictions are at least through May 4. According to Orono Community Education Director Melanie DeLuca, preparations for summer programs are also continuing.
“Of course we are simultaneously making plans for possible restrictions and discussing how to adapt some activities accordingly,” she said.
“Community Education programs across the state continue to provide vital services such as child care and outreach in spite of uncertain funding. Despite these challenges, Orono Community Education is focusing on immediate needs and planning for when our regular programming can resume,” DeLuca added
With Koala Bear’s location so close to Lake Minnetonka Shore, Towers adds they are following the same precautions as the senior living home, drop off is seperate from the senior housing entrance, all families, children and staff are screened daily for symptoms.
“Children and staff are washing their hands when they enter the classrooms and throughout the day. We are not visiting the residents of Lake Minnetonka Shores or holding any intergenerational activities. No volunteers are from Lake Minnetonka Shores or the greater community are coming to the center. We’re grateful that we have no reports of any family or staff that have tested positive for COVID-19,” Towers said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.