Late March. Already more than half a month since Minnesota’s schools, gyms and restaurants had shut their doors, and then came the full order to stay at home, effective late on March 27.
There was even more uncertainty then than there is now about everything from the coronavirus itself to the future economic outlook.
It was also when President Donald Trump’s signature on the federal CARES Act flipped rumor to surety on the first round of stimulus checks—and that gave a local pastor and his son an idea.
Bethel United Methodist Church in Mound extended its Easter Sunday fundraiser a full month, and the small congregation of just 100 or so people raised $8,500 for WeCAN, the Westonka Food Shelf and Minneapolis’ Simpson Housing, a food-and-shelter assistance organization for the homeless that started in the basement of Simpson United Methodist Church 38 years ago.
Bethel’s Pastor Jim Beard said that a conversation with his son led to the extended fundraiser when his son told him he had reflected that others may be in more need of the $1,200 stimulus checks than he or his family and that he was thinking of giving his away to someone who needed it more.
“I told that story to our church and whether it’s all or half or just a piece of it, a lot of people just took that to heart, going ‘yeah, we have been blessed. We want to send this off where it is really appreciated and needed,’” said Beard.
Beard said he thought the $8,500 may be the largest collection the church has taken up, at least in recent years.
Bethel’s fundraiser comes at a time when most nonprofits, in Minnesota and nationally, are being hit with a double whammy: seeing greater needs among those they serve coupled with greater expenses.
The Minnesota Council of Nonprofits (MCN) participated in a survey April 9 in partnership with the National Reserve Bank and which included 528 Minnesota nonprofits. Findings from that survey, published in MCN’s May report, found that at the time of the survey, half of all nonprofits had experienced a decreased ability to provide services, and 31 percent were operating with a reduced staff. A quarter of nonprofits surveyed were seeing reduced revenue from service fees, while 51 percent had seen or were expecting to see lower revenue from philanthropic funds. Just over a fifth of nonprofites surveyed, 22 percent, reported increased expenses.
MCN is also projecting that Minnesota nonprofits “collectively lost $1 billion of income in April alone,” basing that estmiate on 2019 economic activity and “with a 20 percent income loss across financially active nonprofit organizations due to facility closures, service disruptions, canceled events, etc.”
For Bethel in Mound, though, the timing of its fundraiser ended up being just right, and the church found it was able to attach its contributions to a matching grant campaign and make those dollars work a little harder.
“Each of these organizations had matching funds going on, a campaign,” said Beard. “If you add all the matching-matching-matchings that were going on, it really comes out to, I believe, $14,250 that went to impact people. And that feels good, too—to know that you partnered up with others and made more gifts possible.”
