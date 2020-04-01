The $2 trillion federal coronavirus relief package signed last week, officially known as the CARES Act, includes nearly $350 billion for a small business loan program called the Paycheck Protection Program. The program is designed to get cash into the hands of suffering small businesses quickly, with less red tape than the US Small Business Administration’s existing loan programs. It is designed to incentivize business owners to keep employees on the payroll by offering them loan forgiveness.
The new loan program is separate from existing federal loan programs, including the Small Business Administration’s disaster relief loans. .
“Bars, restaurants, hair and nail saloons, dog groomers are all closed. Those small businesses are suffering. We hope they can survive. The locals need to think of the businesses and workers and support them where they can. We need to get out the information regarding the recovery funding that is out there,” Long Lake Chamber of Commerce president John James said.
James adds that some businesses do not know which direction to go in and some need help with deciding which direction is best to go in.
“Some people have no idea what to do and the community leaders need to be proactive about looking at each businesses’ situation and trying to point them in the direction that is appropriate for that business. The help is supposed to be coming and people need to work at finding out what they need to do and then applying for the aid that is supposed to be available,” he said.
Scammers are also taking this opportunity to call business owners to get information and money sent to them. The Minnesota Department of Revenue will not call or email individuals requesting information from anyone. Business owners and residents should watch out for phishing emails, calls or text that include the language “In order to receive your client’s stimulus payment by direct deposit, you must confirm their bank information.” Any links included in an email should not be clicked.
Information regarding the Business Emergency Loan Program state loans up to $2 million in assistance is available due to temporary loss of revenue. Loans can be used to pay fixed debts, payrolls, accounts payable and other bills. The interest rates are 3.75 percent for small businesses and 2.75 percent for non-profits. Maximum loan term is 30 years.
“Our chamber is working to stay on top of this ever changing moment in time that we are in. We know that many of you are experiencing that ‘skating on thin ice’ you never thought possible,” Waconia Chamber President Kellie Sites said.
