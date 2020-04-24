Avery McManus is a seventh-grader at Grandview Middle School in Mound and has during this stay-at-home order taken to assisting his dad in printing out face shields on their 3D printers.
The shields are for local medical workers, fire departments, nursing homes and anybody else working the frontlines of this pandemic, said Crystal Pollard, McManus’ mother. So far, they have printed and shipped more 700 of these shields, she said.
The father-and-son duo created the Facebook group, Makers For Medical Workers, to share their story and to match local 3D printers with both people who need the shields and with donors, said Pollard.
“Makers For Medical workers has shown how the community has come together to help out during this pandemic. All of the materials and even some of the 3D printers have been donated to the makers,” said Pollard, who said the masks are then donated to those needing them via either mail or volunteer drivers.
Avery and his dad aren’t the only ones making use of isolation.
Jean Harty, resident of Mouind since 1967, has been a longtime volunteer in the area, having served more than a decade as president of the Mound American Legion’s Auxiliary and having done many projects for veterans groups, including sewing heart pillows for the veterans hospital and holding numerous craft and bake sales.
Now, Harty is sewing face masks for North Memorial Hospital and for people in the Westonka area. She also began making surgical caps for Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia and has so far supplied 157 masks and 12 surgical caps.
If you are interested in donating to Harty’s cause please email laniharty@yahoo.com. Supplies needed are cloth material, hair binders and thread or monetary donations to cover these costs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.