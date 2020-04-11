Congratulations Mom and Dad on 50 years of marriage! Dick and Susan were married on 04/17/1970 in Minneapolis. They have 3 children, Roger (Heather), Ryan & Tiffany, and 2 granddaughters, Makayla and Kennedy. Dick and Susan are retired and enjoying their time by the lake with each other. Please help us in congratulating our parents on 50 years of wedded bliss! "May Love Be Your Greatest Aim". We love you! Roger, Ryan and Tiffany
