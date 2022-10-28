You must have seen the signs: The fields are being harvested, and the birds are gathering and flying, randomly, all over the place. They fly as if something is happening and they do not know where to go. Everything is in so much commotion, they find tall buildings or a wire to gather upon.
For those that still can’t figure out what is happening, look to the yards. All the ghosts, goblins, and witches are out in force. It is Halloween time. Driving down the road, I even found two scarecrows driving a truck loaded with pumpkins. They were looking for some “humans” to carve something scary.
Oh, what a glorious time of year. We celebrate the yearly harvest time by giving the children a holiday in which they can become kids once again, and forget the world adults have confined them to.
Hmm, perhaps we need one more holiday - a week or two from now - just for adults. In Amsterdam, they celebrate Queen’s Day in the spring. Everything shuts down. No one is allowed to drive a car, there are parades, people walking and riding bicycles, and parties are found all over town. Everyone seems to enjoy the celebration.
Perhaps we should have such a celebration, the day after the elections. Who wouldn’t want to celebrate the end of the constant commercials?
Well, for now, it is the time for our youngsters and the young at heart. We should make sure they have fun, especially after the confinement of COVID. If you are not in the Halloween spirit, beware, perhaps the trick might be upon you…
