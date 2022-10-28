You must have seen the signs: The fields are being harvested, and the birds are gathering and flying, randomly, all over the place. They fly as if something is happening and they do not know where to go. Everything is in so much commotion, they find tall buildings or a wire to gather upon.

For those that still can’t figure out what is happening, look to the yards. All the ghosts, goblins, and witches are out in force. It is Halloween time. Driving down the road, I even found two scarecrows driving a truck loaded with pumpkins. They were looking for some “humans” to carve something scary.

