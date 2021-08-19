The Washington County Historical Society hired Kyle Te Poel as the site manager of the Hay Lake School and Johannes Erickson Log House museums in Scandia.
Te Poel holds a bachelor’s in public relations from St. Mary’s University in Winona and a master’s degree from the University of Minnesota. He has participated in internships with organizations such as the Sierra Club, Minnesota Audubon and Richfield’s Wood Lake Nature Center. He also worked at the Mill City Museum in Minneapolis as an interpreter.
“Kyle brings a lot to the table at the Hay Lake School” Executive Director of the Washington County Historical Society Brent Peterson said. “He also has worked as a team member in previous employment at the Mill City Museum in Minneapolis, which is necessary in working at a historic site as the Hay Lake School Museum!”
The museums are open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m., at 14020 195th St. N.
For more information on the Hay Lake School & Johannes Erickson Log House museums, call 651-433-4014 or visit www.wchsmn.org.
