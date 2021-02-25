I previously served on the Princeton Township Board for two terms, including as Vice Chairman. My initial application to the township was made to fill a vacancy on the Planning Commission.
I was instead encouraged to file for a board seat, given there was no interest from others to serve. Township organization is the smallest form of government in Minnesota, and it is a lost opportunity that there was no one to serve.
Through many years of service on the board, there was little resident participation in meetings, save for visits by representatives of the Sheriff’s Office and the Princeton Civic Betterment Committee, and occasional audits by students from the High School Government class. Even the township Annual Meeting could draw few residents. That is a lost opportunity.
The past years I have witnessed resident behavior and decision making by the Township Board that primarily benefit individuals. The meetings became raucous and often angry exchanges resulted, primarily from individuals seeking township benefits for their own interests. Attempts by other residents to speak and be heard were met with verbal abuse and shouts from the audience of “Out of order!”, “You are not allowed to speak!” and “This is not a public hearing!” That is a lost opportunity.
I encourage all Princeton Township residents to offer a write-in vote for me to fill the Town Supervisor seat 5 and allow me to resume a term of servant leadership. I intend to apply the established ordnances to benefit the whole of the township’s 570 farmers, property owners and land holders - not individuals. My observation is the small minority that desires township resources to benefit their personal condition has overshadowed the township’s obligation to serve the common good.
Tuesday March 9 is Township Day in Minnesota. It is rich in tradition and framed by elections for available seats on the township board or clerk; followed by the Annual Meeting for review of the financial report, establishment of the levy and other prescribed township business. Please vote and attend your annual meeting.
Respectfully,
James Kusler Princeton Township
