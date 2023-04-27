Know the Truth program comes to Rogers High School

On April 13, Daniel Waterhouse of Minnesota Prevention and Recovery Alliance’s (MnPRA) Know the Truth program, gave a presentation at Rogers High School. Know the Truth Youth Prevention Advocate Waterhouse shared his story of substance abuse with the high schoolers.
“Minnesota Prevention and Recovery Alliance is a recovery community organization. We were established in 2021 and we offer both youth and adult services,” Minnesota Prevention and Recovery Alliance Assistant Director Sadie Brown said.
Minnesota Prevention and Recovery Alliance offers adult services such as peer support in the community for people struggling with substance abuse. The Know the Truth prevention program focuses on teenagers and offers substance use presentations to middle schools and high schools across Minnesota.
According to Brown, Minnesota Prevention and Recovery Alliance reaches 60,000 students annually in over 300 schools throughout the state of Minnesota, through the Know the Truth program.
“Really our niche is we go in and we provide evidence-informed presentations on misconceptions, the substances, and substance trends that students are using at that age. Our presenters are young in age to create that relatability, but they also have their own lived experience,” Brown said.
Know the Truth was started in 2006 by Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge and Minnesota Prevention and Recovery Alliance adopted the program in 2021. According to Brown, one of the biggest concerns right now is the prevalence of fentanyl being laced with other substances.
She also stated vaping is a big topic and the emotional addiction that can occur as a result of vaping.
“So much of what we try to do is support students, knowing that students who are choosing to use are more than likely using because they’re self-medicating for something,” Brown said.
During Waterhouse’s April 13 Know the Truth presentation, Waterhouse shared his story of substance abuse and how it affected his life.
“When I was 5 or 6 years old, that’s when I first can remember knowing anything about drugs, knowing any type of ill feelings about myself, feelings of rejection. My mom was an addict, so growing up in her house it was very chaotic,” Waterhouse said.
Waterhouse’s mother lost custody of him and his sister, and they both went into foster care. Waterhouse moved from many different homes and schools. He said because of this, he had a hard time trusting people.
“Just as soon as I would get connected with people and start to build trust with them, I would be removed from their home or removed from the school and move somewhere else,” Waterhouse said.
Waterhouse was adopted at 12 by a loving family, but to a separate family from his sister. Waterhouse began smoking and drinking at a young age and hiding this behavior from his adopted family.
In his senior year of high school, Waterhouse dropped out of school and at 19 he was arrested and sentenced to four years in prison. Waterhouse stated he learned a lot of bad behaviors in prison to survive and those behaviors affected him when he got out.
“I struggled to readjust to the community, struggled to readjust with my family, I struggled to keep a job, I struggled even harder in relationships, because of these new habits I built up,” Waterhouse said.
Between the ages of 19 and 25, Waterhouse spent most of his time in prison. After getting out of prison at 25, he became a father.
At this time he started using methamphetamine and became addicted to it. His addiction put a strain on his relationship with his family and Waterhouse eventually became homeless. After contemplating suicide, Waterhouse decided to reach out for help.
“I found a long-term treatment program, Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge, and there I was forced to work on a lot of those things that I never wanted to talk about with people. I was able to process those things one-by-one, figure out what they really mean for my life now today. Understand those are things that happened, things I experienced, but they don’t define my life,” Waterhouse said.
Now Waterhouse has been over a year sober and has a great relationship with his daughter.
“I want these kids to know that they have resources out there when they’re struggling or when they need help,” Waterhouse said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.