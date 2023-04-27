Know the Truth program comes to Rogers High School

(Photo courtesy of Minnesota Prevention and Recovery Alliance)

Daniel Waterhouse, Know the Truth Youth Prevention Advocate, gives a presentation to high school students.

On April 13, Daniel Waterhouse of Minnesota Prevention and Recovery Alliance’s (MnPRA) Know the Truth program, gave a presentation at Rogers High School. Know the Truth Youth Prevention Advocate Waterhouse shared his story of substance abuse with the high schoolers.

“Minnesota Prevention and Recovery Alliance is a recovery community organization. We were established in 2021 and we offer both youth and adult services,” Minnesota Prevention and Recovery Alliance Assistant Director Sadie Brown said.

