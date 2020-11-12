Big Lake will have a new mayor and three new city council members come January.
Big Lake city council member Paul Knier overwhelmingly defeated incumbent mayor Mike Wallen.
Knier garnered 61 percent of the vote. He received 3,288 votes to Wallen’s 2,028 votes.
Paul Seefeld was the top vote-getter in a three-way race for the Big Lake City Council. Seefeld and Sam Hanson were elected to seats being vacated by Seth Hansen and Scott Zettervall.
Seefeld received 42.19 percent of the vote in the regular city council election. He received 3,226 votes. Hanson received 2,733 votes, or 35.74 percent of the vote, in claiming the second city council seat. Alan Heidemann received 1,630 in his unsuccessful bid for a seat on the Big Lake City Council.
A third new member will join the city council after Ken Halvorson defeated Ketti Green in a special election for the city council seat formerly held by Rose Johnson, who died unexpectedly on July 23.
In the special election, Halvorson received 2,863 votes, good for 58.36 of the ballots cast in the election. Challenger Ketti Green received 2,024 votes.
The final days of the special election was marred by an anonymous mail campaign with disparaging information regarding Halvorson and his record of public service.
Knier, who has served on the Big Lake City Council for the past two years, said he was humbled by his election to the mayoral seat and grateful to the citizens of Big Lake for trusting him with their vote in the election.
“I’m excited to serve in this capacity,” Knier said of the mayoral seat.
While Knier won the election by more than 1,600 votes, he said he was never focused on the results, but instead was focused on the effort to be elected mayor.
“If you work hard and get the message out, the results take care of themselves,” Knier said.
On election night Knier defeated in Wallen a popular mayor who has served the City of Big Lake for 10 years as either mayor or as a member of the city council.
But still, Knier was satisfied in receiving more than 60 percent of the vote.
“I was happy with it,” Knier said.
Knier said the race for mayor was a good and respectful race.
“I don’t believe I said a disparaging word about Mike, nor did he say a disparaging word about me,” Knier said.
“We did well by the people of Big Lake and I think was appreciated by people,” he said.
Knier thanked the people of Big Lake for their support.
“And I’m thankful for the time they spent visiting with me at their front doors the past four months,” he said.
Knier said he will remain willing to talk with the residents of Big Lake answering their questions, addressing their concerns and discussing their ideas.
Kampa, two incumbents elected to Big Lake School Board
A former Big Lake mayor is making the jump to being a leader in education.
Lori Kampa, a former Big Lake mayor, council member, planning commission member and member of the Big Lake Economic Development Authority, was the top vote-getter in the 2020 race for three seats on the Big Lake School Board. School Board incumbents Tony Scales and Amber Sixberry were re-elected to the board.
Kampa led all candidates with 4,705 votes, for 25.64 percent of the vote. Scales received 4,181 votes and Sixberry received 3,815 votes.
Challenger Barbara Chaffee received 2,938 votes while Katelyn Anne Bland finished with 2,617 votes.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@ecm-inc.com
