Monroe, Keller give back with Coach Williams
Kennedy football captains Marques Monroe and Jeff Keller were on hand to help coach Kedrick Williams at the Derreck Robinson Football and Cheer Camp at McRae Park in Minneapolis July 7-9.
The free camp brought together more than 50 kids ages 6-14 from across the Twin Cities to go through fundamental football drills and interact with former college and pro football players and coaches.
Williams runs the nonprofit organization MARC, Inc., which provides financial support for the athletic programs serving McRae Park. As camp director, Williams helps find sponsors, campers, councilors and all of the administrative components to make it run smooth and efficient as possible.
The Thursday through Saturday camp, now in its 15th year, has become a post-Fourth of July staple for many in the Minneapolis community.
“People always know this is it,” Williams said as the camp attracts not only kids but counselors from all over.
Robinson is a DeLaSalle alum who went on to play college football at Iowa before signing as a rookie free agent with the Chargers of the NFL. He played on four NFL teams before retiring in 2010.
Funds for the camp come from the National Football League along with corporate sponsors.
Current Washburn Activities Director Giovan Jenkins was among the camp counselors. He led the Millers football team to a runner-up finish in Class AAA in 2009 and the state title in 2012 before leaving for one season to join the Kennedy football staff and returned to Washburn as the athletic director in 2013. A 1996 Washburn graduate, Jenkins went on to play at Minnesota State Mankato before taking volunteer coaching positions at the University of Minnesota and Hamline.
Giving back to the younger generation is at the heart of why he helps out at the camp – similar to what he was able to experience growing up. “Stuff we did when we were kids,” Keller said.
Monroe wishes he had an opportunity to go to a similar camp growing up.
Williams said, “These are my captains this year. They understand that giving back to the community is part of what we do at Kennedy, it’s our mantra. Eagles in the Community program is how we extend our community. Our community has been extended because of our schedule and who we play. So, in order to be competitive we have to come over to other communities in order to spread our good name.”
Williams said it makes sense to come out to this camp given his continued work at McRae Park. The idea is to let those know that Kennedy enrolls students from Minneapolis. “Nicollet Avenue is six blocks away [from McRae Park] and is a bus line and we have a great number of kids from south Minneapolis,” Williams said. “We understand that and we come to give back to those communities as well, not just east Bloomington.”
Between summer practices, college visits and other off-season workouts, the two captains have stayed busy.
Monroe and other skilled position players were taking part in a 7-on-7 league with Burnsville, Eagan and Cretin-Derham Hall.
Keller has spent his time at various college camps, trying to get in front of as many prospective programs as possible while continuing to work on his game as a lineman on both sides of the ball. The tour includes one-day stops at St. Thomas, Northern Iowa and Iowa State. He still has camps at North Dakota and South Dakota.
Monroe continues to shine at various camps this summer as he looks for the best opportunity to play at the collegiate level. He was at the Gophers camp and has offers from St. Thomas.
The team participated in a camp at Minnesota State Mankato and the two will take part in a camp at the University of South Dakota in July. The focus of the college camps is to go through position-specific drills and continue to learn subtle changes they can make in their own technique as the close in on high school football camp officially opening in mid-August.
“Every camp has been unique with the blocking drills, it all depends on what the coaches want to see us do,” Keller said. One change he plans to make in his own game is moving from a three-point stance to two-point stance. “Seeing what colleges do, it’s just a lot easier when we went to Mankato to set up in a two-point [stance] over a three-point, more mobile and I’m able to get out of my stance faster plus it helps with my pass blocking.”
After finding the positive benefits of yoga last summer, Keller has helped his teammates fully embrace yoga as a way to stay injury free and increase flexibility this summer. “I love yoga, it is so good,” Keller said about the sessions as part of the off-season football program at Kennedy. “It helps get our bodies and minds straight and helps us be flexible.”
The Kennedy teammates already took part in an Army week during the open contact period in June and will do another Marines week during captains practice where members of the armed forces run practices to push their limits physically and mentally.
Members of the Army ran four days of practices, shared motivational team-building messages and shared unique challenge tokens. The final day was the most fun for Keller as they won the 11-on-11 games by a 4-1 margin.
“It was a good, team-building opportunity with a lot of new kids coming out to work together while competing against each other,” Keller said.
