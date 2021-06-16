Both teams put on a show in Section 3AAA semifinals
Holy Angels softball found themselves in the Section 3AAA final for the third consecutive season going back to the 2017 run to the state tourney. But just like in 2019, the Stars came up just short in a 2-0 loss to Cretin-Derham Hall on June 11 in Richfield.
The No. 5 seeded Raiders scored twice in the top of the third inning for three singles for what was ultimately the difference in the game. The No. 2 Stars ran into a double-play to end the first inning, stranded two base runners in the third inning and couldn’t make better use of a lead-off double by Kendall Thorman in the fourth inning.
Walk-off win
Two days earlier Holy Angels used a walk-off hit from Gustavus-bound Rachel Kawiecki in the eighth inning to knock off Kennedy 7-6. It was her third hit and third RBI of the day as Anja Anderson sprinted home to beat the throw from first base on the bouncing ground ball.
Anderson got on base with a one-out double to left field before Liv Lewis moved her up a base on a sharply hit grounder to put two runners on base before Kawiecki came up to bat.
The Stars standout catcher appeared to hurt her hamstring after running out a hit to first base in the fourth inning. She drove in Anderson to tie the game at 5-5, then did it again in the sixth inning with two outs to score Kaitlyn Caron, making it a 6-6 game.
She tested her injured leg by pushing off it to dive for a foul ball, which turned out to be the second out in the top of the seventh inning, keeping the score at 6-6.
Both teams came prepared to score runs and respond to each other when the chance arose, much like a heavyweight boxers in a title bout.
Kennedy pitchers Brinna Kopischke and Mary Hajduk combined to strike out 11 Stars batters, allowing three earned runs on 11 hits. Holy Angels pitchers Kaitlyn Kneeland and Leah Cierzan also struck out 11 batters. They gave up two earned runs on 10 hits. Kennedy had the edge in walks, drawing 7-to-1.
Kennedy’s Emily Spencer brought in Ellie Baker and Olivia Syrjamaki in the top of the first inning on a tough ground ball to the left side of the infield with two outs. Consecutive walks loaded the bases but Kneeland worked out of the jam with a strikeout.
With two outs in the bottom of the first inning, Holy Angels tied the game with a two-run single to right field off the bat of Thorman.
Kennedy’s Katrina Wrase and Taylor David came right back in the second inning with base hits to start the inning. Two more singles from Olivia Spencer and Kopischke gave the Eagles a 4-2 lead before Kneeland was relieved in the pitcher’s circle by Leah Cierzan. Cierzan needed 10 pitches to strike out the final two batters of the inning and left two runners on base.
Mara Poidinger led off the bottom half of the second inning with a walk before Kaitlyn Caron moved her up to third base with a well-placed bunt. Kneeland took advantage of the opportunity to bring in Poidinger with an RBI double to left field to make it a 4-3 score, and scored on Anderson’s ground ball to pull even at 4-4.
Thorman slugged a double to center field with one out in the third inning but the Stars couldn’t bring her in.
Once again, Kennedy retook a 5-4 lead thanks to a lead-off single from Baker followed by a double by Spencer. Kopischke’s fly ball out to left field allowed Baker to tag up and score from third base.
With two outs in the bottom of the fourth inning, Kawiecki’s single allowed Anderson to score to make it a 5-5 game.
Kennedy’s Allie Sheehan appeared to once again break the tie game with a triple as the ground ball bounced all the way into the left-field corner. Holy Angels got out of the jam with an inning-ending double play to ignite the Stars bench.
Hajduk retired the Stars in order, including two strikeouts to head into the sixth inning with a bit of momentum. David led off the inning with a base hit to center field and Baker followed with a four-pitch walk.
Kopischke was credited with the RBI as David scored from third base on an error by the Stars infielder to give Kennedy a 6-5 lead. Looking to open up a lead, Kennedy’s Gabby Brown and Carissa Wheeler went down swinging to end the top of the sixth inning.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.