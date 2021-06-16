Both teams put on a show in Section 3AAA semifinals

Holy Angels softball found themselves in the Section 3AAA final for the third consecutive season going back to the 2017 run to the state tourney. But just like in 2019, the Stars came up just short in a 2-0 loss to Cretin-Derham Hall on June 11 in Richfield.

Rachel Kawiecki catch
Buy Now

Holy Angels catcher Rachel Kawiecki catches the ball on a play at the plate during the June 9 Section 3AAA semifinal against Kennedy. She would come through with the game-winning hit in the eighth inning.
Olivia Spencer slides into third base
Buy Now

Kennedy’s Olivia Spencer, left, tries to beat the ball to third base during the Section 3AAA semifinal game played at Richfield Middle School June 9.

The No. 5 seeded Raiders scored twice in the top of the third inning for three singles for what was ultimately the difference in the game. The No. 2 Stars ran into a double-play to end the first inning, stranded two base runners in the third inning and couldn’t make better use of a lead-off double by Kendall Thorman in the fourth inning.

Rachel Kawiecki hit
Buy Now

Holy Angels’ Rachel Kawiecki lines up one of three base hits during the 7-6 walk-off win over neighbor Kennedy during Section 3AAA play June 9. She drove in three runs including tying runs in the fourth and sixth innings. 

Walk-off win

Two days earlier Holy Angels used a walk-off hit from Gustavus-bound Rachel Kawiecki in the eighth inning to knock off Kennedy 7-6. It was her third hit and third RBI of the day as Anja Anderson sprinted home to beat the throw from first base on the bouncing ground ball. 

Kaitlyn Kneeland double
Buy Now

Stars Kaitlyn Kneeland smacked a double early in the June 9 game against Kennedy.

Anderson got on base with a one-out double to left field before Liv Lewis moved her up a base on a sharply hit grounder to put two runners on base before Kawiecki came up to bat.

Brinna Kopischke
Buy Now

Kennedy pitcher Brinna Kopischke combined with Mark Hajduk to strike out 11 Holy Angels batters and issued just one walk.

The Stars standout catcher appeared to hurt her hamstring after running out a hit to first base in the fourth inning. She drove in Anderson to tie the game at 5-5, then did it again in the sixth inning with two outs to score Kaitlyn Caron, making it a 6-6 game.

Allie Sheehan slides into third
Buy Now

Kennedy’s Allie Sheehan, back, safely makes it into third base during the Section 3AAA semifinal June 9.

She tested her injured leg by pushing off it to dive for a foul ball, which turned out to be the second out in the top of the seventh inning, keeping the score at 6-6.

Both teams came prepared to score runs and respond to each other when the chance arose, much like a heavyweight boxers in a title bout.

Ellie Baker double play
Buy Now

Kennedy's Ellie Baker, left, turns a double play during the semifinal game against Holy Angels June 9.

Kennedy pitchers Brinna Kopischke and Mary Hajduk combined to strike out 11 Stars batters, allowing three earned runs on 11 hits. Holy Angels pitchers Kaitlyn Kneeland and Leah Cierzan also struck out 11 batters. They gave up two earned runs on 10 hits. Kennedy had the edge in walks, drawing 7-to-1.

Kennedy’s Emily Spencer brought in Ellie Baker and Olivia Syrjamaki in the top of the first inning on a tough ground ball to the left side of the infield with two outs. Consecutive walks loaded the bases but Kneeland worked out of the jam with a strikeout.

Rachel Kawiecki
Buy Now

Holy Angels captain Rachel Kawiecki recovered from a hamstring injury earlier in the game to not only come through with the game-winning hit but made a diving catch to beat Kennedy in the Section 3AAA semifinals June 9.

With two outs in the bottom of the first inning, Holy Angels tied the game with a two-run single to right field off the bat of Thorman.

Kennedy’s Katrina Wrase and Taylor David came right back in the second inning with base hits to start the inning. Two more singles from Olivia Spencer and Kopischke gave the Eagles a 4-2 lead before Kneeland was relieved in the pitcher’s circle by Leah Cierzan. Cierzan needed 10 pitches to strike out the final two batters of the inning and left two runners on base.

Mara Poidinger led off the bottom half of the second inning with a walk before Kaitlyn Caron moved her up to third base with a well-placed bunt. Kneeland took advantage of the opportunity to bring in Poidinger with an RBI double to left field to make it a 4-3 score, and scored on Anderson’s ground ball to pull even at 4-4.

Thorman slugged a double to center field with one out in the third inning but the Stars couldn’t bring her in.

Once again, Kennedy retook a 5-4 lead thanks to a lead-off single from Baker followed by a double by Spencer. Kopischke’s fly ball out to left field allowed Baker to tag up and score from third base.

With two outs in the bottom of the fourth inning, Kawiecki’s single allowed Anderson to score to make it a 5-5 game.

Kennedy’s Allie Sheehan appeared to once again break the tie game with a triple as the ground ball bounced all the way into the left-field corner. Holy Angels got out of the jam with an inning-ending double play to ignite the Stars bench.

Hajduk retired the Stars in order, including two strikeouts to head into the sixth inning with a bit of momentum. David led off the inning with a base hit to center field and Baker followed with a four-pitch walk. 

Kopischke was credited with the RBI as David scored from third base on an error by the Stars infielder to give Kennedy a 6-5 lead. Looking to open up a lead, Kennedy’s Gabby Brown and Carissa Wheeler went down swinging to end the top of the sixth inning.  

Follow Jason Olson on Twitter at @Jason0lson.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Recommended for you

Load comments