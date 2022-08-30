The Animal Humane Society’s Golden Valley shelter was a place of celebration Aug. 20: The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office chose it to host a retirement ceremony for nine-year K-9 Officer Brody.

The 10-year-old German shepherd has logged more than 1,700 training hours since he began his career with the sheriff’s office in spring 2013.

Copyright © 2022 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments