A glorious night for Hamel town team baseball concluded with an 11-4 Hawks’ victory over the visiting Andover Aces July 6 at Paul Fortin Memorial Field.
More than 1,200 spectators came to the park as the Hawks hosted one of the 10 games in Fox 9 Television’s 2022 Minnesota Ballparks Tour.
Hamel’s players were overjoyed with the size of the crowd, not to mention the outcome. It wasn’t your average town ball game. The Anderson Daniels band put on a concert before the game, and Fox 9 served free ice cream to everyone in attendance. There were pony rides for the kids and roping demonstrations in connection with the annual Hamel Rodeo, which was the other major event in town last week.
Sam Westermeyer, winning pitcher for the Hawks, said, “This is the most exciting thing that has happened in my three years with the Hawks.”
“This night shows what town ball is all about,” Hawks catcher Brayden Gray commented. “With a crowd this size, you just have to get the jitters out and play.”
“When I played high school ball for Minnetonka, we always had big crowds. But nothing like this,” Hawks first baseman Dylan Wilson said.
“An event like this really brings the community together,” Hawks right fielder Dominic Flemming observed. “The events before the game built a great atmosphere.”
Coach Tim Flemming, Dominic’s father and a Hamel Hawk for 44 years, put in thousands of hours of work preparing for the big night. Tim is the manager and also recruits players and makes the lineup. Hawks general manager Greg DeVos put in thousands of hours on the big game, coordinating the evening step-by-step with the Fox 9 crew.
“Tonight is just icing on the cake for me,” Tim Flemming said. As the senior statesman for the Hawks, he started his Hamel career as a wide-eyed batboy 44 years ago. No one understands the Hawk traditions better than Tim, who played on the Hawks’ two state championship teams in 1987 and 1997.
Hamel took a 2-0 lead against Andover when Rys Dewick hit a 375-foot home run over the fence in right center field in the bottom of the second inning. In the third, Westermeyer doubled, and his courtesy runner [Nate Sawtelle] scored on a single by Gray to make it 3-0. Later in the third, Jarrett Briol hit a two-run double.
It was Briol again in the fourth inning when his two-run single made the score 8-0.
Andover fought back with four runs in the top of the sixth before the Hawks scored three in the bottom of the sixth with key hits from Jackson Sundt, Andrew Leonhardt, Westermeyer and Gray.
Six-foot-seven righthander Tyler VanCise took the mound in the top of the seventh and closed the game. Westermeyer picked up the win with four innings of scoreless mound work. He was followed by lefthander Zach Olson and righthander Nate Shoemaker in middle relief.
Hitting stars Westermeyer and Gray combined for nine hits. Westermeyer went four-for-five with a double and Gray was five-for-five with three of his hits finding the hole between first and second base.
“I had a good round in the cage before the game,” Gray said. “I was able to square up on the ball. Hitting behind Sam [Westermeyer] in the lineup is a lot of fun.”
Westermeyer said, “As pitcher and catcher, we have great chemistry between us, and we are good friends.”
In high school, Westermeyer was an All-Lake Conference pitcher and infielder for Wayzata, and Gray was the starting catcher and all-conference team leader for Armstrong. Briol, who plays third base most of the time, was Westermeyer’s teammate at Wayzata High. Rising to the challenge against Andover, Briol drove in four runs.
“It’s fun when both Brayden and I are swinging well,” Westermeyer said. “And we have a lot of other guys who can hit. As a team, we have had a lot of hard-hit outs lately, so it’s nice to have a game like this.”
The Hawks won a close game a week before playing Andover, when they beat last year’s state Class C amateur champion, the Sobieski Skis, 2-1 in Cold Spring. Westermeyer pitched the first nine innings and left with the score tied 1-1. Olson then pitched a scoreless inning to pick up the victory. The Skis had trouble catching up to Westermeyer’s fastball and struck out 10 times.
Gray had a big day at the plate, going three-for-five with an RBI. Briol had the other RBI on a two-for-four night.
A recent three-game winning streak made the Hawks’ season record 7-8. Last season Hamel qualified for the State Class B Amateur Tournament, and that’s the goal again this summer.
“When our full group is here, we know we can make some noise,” Gray said. “We can hit and we have a solid pitching staff.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.