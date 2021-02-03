To the Editor:
Congratulations to the group of students and staff in Caledonia for playing such a critical role in welcoming and accepting some of our most vulnerable students through the new Diversity Club. If we are interested in decreasing serious mental health issues that lead to severe depression, suicide, and drug addiction in our kids, we need to start with simple acceptance. We all have a very basic need to BELONG and your efforts at Caledonia Area High School are a huge step in the right direction! I support you!
Julie O’Mara Meyer
Caledonia, Minn.
