By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
A new friendly face is ready to greet and help customers at the Caledonia Argus.
Jean Becker is at the helm of the office manager/front desk reception position, and she will be helping customers with subscriptions, placing advertisements, fielding calls and customers and overseeing general office duties.
“I worked at home for 17 years and I wanted to be back in the public and see people,” she said. “It’s a short commute.”
Becker takes over from Jenna Haase, who is no longer employed by the Argus.
Becker grew up on a farm near Brownsville and then moved to Spring Grove with her late husband. She and her rescue cat, Scruffy, currently live in Spring Grove.
In her spare time, she enjoys reading, watching movies, yard work and spending time with her sisters.
“I hope I can provide friendly, prompt service,” she added. “And be able to solve any issues [customers] have.”
Please see Jean for subscription needs, classified ads, display ads and any other needs you may have at the Argus.
