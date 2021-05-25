Wendy was born in Braham, MN to Edward and Darlene (Schmakel) Mattson on August 18, 1951. She grew up in the Braham area and lived in Minnesota until moving to her daughter’s in Utah about 7 years ago. Wendy was married on January 11, 1968 to Vern Linder; they later divorced and she has three children with her former spouse. She worked at Blue Fox Tackle in Cambridge, MN for over 20 years and she really enjoyed her job making fishing tackle. She finished out her working years with Allina Clinic in Cambridge, MN where she worked in the charts department before she retired. Wendy was the Minnesota Vikings #1 Fan, her favorite player was Adam Thielen. She enjoyed watching them play each week and re-watching old games as well. Other hobbies she enjoyed over the years were bowling on a league in Braham and also going out dancing with friends and family, but her favorite hobby was household painting whether it was a wall, cabinets, dressers, etc. Wendy was known for her fun loving and giving heart; she was so caring, she would help anyone in anyway she could. She was kind and made countless friends over the years. She loved each one of them and they were not only her friends but became family too. She was most proud of her grandkids and great-grandkids and loved watching them grow up. She would brag about them any chance she would get. She was an awesome grandma to her furry grandkids too. We know she is up in heaven having her bologna and cheese lunches with Kenny and sneaking Joey treats off her plate too! She is preceded in death by her father Edward, mother Darlene (Schmakel), her brother Eddie and many beloved family and friends. She is survived by her daughters Julie (Damone), Jill (James) and her son Adam (Terri); sister Sandy (Bob) and brother Gary (Linda); grandkids Ashley, Jeff, Tyler, Brandon, Alyssa, Trisha, Travis, Tyler, Aiden, Maddie, and Emma; great-grandkids Teagan, Jake, Tony, and Riley and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and a very special man in her life A celebration of Wendy’s life and luncheon will be held on June 12, 2021 in Minnesota from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Braham Moose Lodge with all family and friends. A private ceremony for family will held at the Rice Lake Cemetery.
