Thomas Paul Kost, 82, of Stanchfield, Minnesota, passed away Peacefully on October 9, 2020. He was born on December 2, 1937 survived by his loving wife Eileen of 63 years, 7 children, 46 grandchildren, 2 brothers, 2 sisters. Public visitation gathering on October 22, 2020 at St. Gregory's Catholic Church in North Branch 5-8 p.m. Private Mass of Christian Burial on Friday October 23, 2020 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers monetary gifts would be greatly appreciated.

