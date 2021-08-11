Stanley Lee Spar, 81, of Stanchfield, MN passed away surrounded by family on July 17, 2021 at Abbott Northwestern Hospital. He was born April 22, 1940 at A.P. Witt Farm in Mora, MN. Stan graduated from Mora High School in 1958 and then enlisted as a medic in the United States Army. Stan spent 23 years creatively displaying produce for Applebaum’s and more than 30 years in the photo supply industry. He married his wife Glenda on Valentines Day 1984 and in spring of 1992 they moved the family to their little slice of heaven in Stanchfield, MN. In retirement, Stan found joy in gardening, bringing his chemical free foods to the market and serving at Open Arms Church of God where he was an active member. He was also one of Santa’s number one helpers and ran a seasonal family photography business with his wife and children. He had a zest for life and love for sparking creativity in children and adults alike. Stan is preceded in death by his parents Carl H. and Edith Mae Spar, brothers Johnny and Charles (Donna) Spar, sisters Ramona (Nick) Leschak and Naomi (Jerry) Maher. Stan leaves behind his wife Glenda (Cooper) Spar, son Wayne Spar, daughter Melissa (Jonathan) Simon, sister Fay (Dwayne) Hasse, brother-in-law Jerry Maher and many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Open Arms Church of God in Grasston, MN. Social hour 11-12:45. Service at 1 p.m. with luncheon to follow.
