Mark "Andy" Anderson

Mark A. "Andy" Anderson, age 64 of Forest Lake, passed away unexpectedly at Mercy Hospital on November 29, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Mildred. Survived by brother, Scott; niece, Christine; and nephew, Steven. A lifelong resident of the area, Mark enjoyed cooking, fishing, camping, and tinkering on his many vehicles and projects. He had a sharp mind and an even sharper wit, and he was always ready to crack a smile, joke, or beverage with his family and friends. A celebration of Mark's life will be held in summer 2021.
