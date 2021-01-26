Lawrence "Larry" L. Daml

Larry, age 67 of Ogilvie, MN, passed away peacefully in his sleep January 6, 2021. Preceded in death by parents Victor and DeLoris. Survived by brothers, Gary and Mike; sisters, Cindy, Christine, Cathy; as well as nieces and nephews. Larry was born and raised in Coon Rapids. He graduated high school and earned his meat cutters diploma from Pipestone Tech. He worked as a Meat Cutter in Minneapolis and Brainerd until he retired several years ago. Larry was a person that people gravitated toward. He opened his home to family and friends to gather and visit. His kind, gentle, generous spirit was embraced by many. Larry valued his friendships from high school and worked at maintaining contact with these friends. Larry loved to cook and enjoyed cooking for others. He loved to explore and support the local “Mom and Pop cafes.” Larry was a dreamer and tried his hand at several endeavors including over the road trucker, farmer, horse breeder, and meat cutting. He loved going to auctions and bringing home his treasures. He also loved to get updated on most recent hunting and fishing reports to share with others. Animals and dogs had a special place in his heart, but his horses were his family and life. He has left a great void in many hearts. Celebration of life to be held late spring when family and friends can gather safely. If you want to be contacted, please leave a message for the family on Gearhart Funeral Home website.
