Edith "Edie" M. Frison

JULY 21, 1929 – JULY 10, 2021 Edith Mary (Giles) Frison, age 91, of Cambridge, MN passed away on Saturday, July 10, 2021. Born in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Edie moved to the U.S. at the age of 10. Edie was preceded in death by her parents, Ed and Alice Giles; husband, Frank Frison; brother, Ed Giles Jr; nephews, Kurt Pearson and Dan Germain; and brother-in-law, Perry Pearson. She is survived by children, Christina Giles, Eric (Anneke) Schultz, and Lisa Schultz; grandchildren, April (Adam) and Curtis (Perlita); four great-grandsons; sisters, Mabel Pearson and Beth (Roger) Germain; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Edie was a woman full of love and kindness, patience and understanding. She had many friends and was social in her community. She was often volunteering and participating in her book club. She loved cooking, gardening, traveling, and spending time with her family. Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, August 12th with visitation one hour prior at the Braham Event Center, 655 8th St. SW, Braham, MN. www.NeptuneSociety.com
