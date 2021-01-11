Chris E. Lundby, age 56 of Bradford, passed away peacefully at his home on January 7, 2021 after battling ALS. Chris loved animals and enjoyed the outdoors, specifically being a hobby farmer, hunting and fishing. He is survived by his life partner, JoAnn Schneider; parents, Larry and Cathy; sister, Robyn (Donald) Hamm; nephews, Joshua and Aaron; great-niece, Cecelia along with many other loving family and friends. A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 1 p.m. with a visitation one hour prior at Thurston-Lindberg Funeral Home, 2005 Branch Ave., Anoka. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the ALS Foundation. Thurston-Lindberg Funeral Home Anoka, 763-421-0220, thurston-lindberg.com

Load comments