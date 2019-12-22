Overwhelmed with love, support, help with the cattle, tractors, silos, floral tributes, food and other memorials we simply say “Thank You”. To everyone who visited at the chapel and attended Vern’s funeral, “ Thank You” for your support. Shannon and Jordan, your music and singing was absolutely an amazing tribute. Janet and Denise, your eulogy and readings were from the heart and you made Vern proud to be Uncle to all of you. Thank you, Travis, Kirk, David, Garrett, Vinny and Lily for honoring Vern as pallbearers. Lily, Grandpa has a special place in his heart for you and was proud to wear the “Navy Grandpa” sweatshirt to his eternal rest. Pastor Julie - Vern felt your “poke” back to him. Thank you for your heartfelt tribute to him. Mike, Brady and staff at the mortuary, thank you for your wonderful guidance through the storm. To the nurses and doctors at ANH, you are passionate and caring beyond your responsibilities. Family of Vernon Boeck, Jean Boeck Valarie and Jason Rehn and family Jonathan and Michelle Boeck and family
