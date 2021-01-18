Alver J. Lindberg

Alver Joel Lindberg, of Braham, Minnesota, passed away on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at Walker Methodist Levande in Cambridge. He was 86 years old. Alver was born on January 9, 1935 at home in Isanti, Minnesota to Burton and Willette (Findell) Lindberg. He was the oldest of four children. As a child, he lived in Isanti, California and then back to the Isanti County area. After school, he worked in Idaho before returning to Cambridge. In 1957, he joined the army reserves; he served for six years. In 1958, he started working at East Central Electric. He married Evenna Edblad in 1959. They moved to Braham in 1963 where they raised five children and lived for 58 years. He retired from ECE in 1995 after 37 years. He was an avid outdoorsman; he enjoyed hunting, fishing, trapping and beekeeping. Alver made many trips to the Boundary Waters Canoe Area with his family. He served as an usher and greeter at church and was also a caretaker for the Rice Lake Cemetery. He delivered meals-on-wheels and was always willing to help out anyone. He is survived by his wife Evenna of Braham; children, Kevin (Brenda), Dwaine (Tabitha), Dianna, Suzanne (Brian), Brent (Angela); seven grandchildren and one great-granddaughter; brother Dennis (Phyllis) and sister Carol Olson. Alver was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather. He will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him. Funeral Service held at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 22, 2021 at the Braham Evangelical Lutheran Church. Visitation held half hour prior to the service on Friday. Arrangements are by the Rock Ingebrand Funeral Home of Braham. Condolences may be posted at www.aifuneralhome.com.
