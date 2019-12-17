Robyn Anderson receives Directors Honor

CONGRATULATIONS to our daughter Robyn R. Anderson for receiving the "Directors Honor" this semester in the Automotive, Diesel and Industrial course at Universal Technical Institute in Dallas Texas. Robyn is the daughter of Paul and Natalie Anderson of Stanchfield, MN. Way to go Robyn, you ROCK! We are SO proud of you! Love, Mom and Dad
