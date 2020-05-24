Christian L. Smith

"What lies behind us and what lies before us are small matters compared to what lies within us". -Ralph Waldo Emerson Christian, There are not enough words to describe how unbelievably proud me, your dad and Derek are of you! You are an amazing young man, an incredible big brother and one of the best kids any parent could ever hope for! It has been a privilege and an honor to call ourselves your parents, and to watch grow into such an outstanding person! Always remember you are loved more than you know, and are capable of doing anything that you set your mind to. We can't wait to see what the future holds! Congratulations!! Love always, Mom, Dad, and Derek

