The Isanti Redbirds suffered a 6-5 loss to Sobieski in a Class C State Town Ball Tournament second-round contest play at Chaska on Sunday, Aug. 29.
The loss ended the Redbirds’ season at 28-5 and dashed hopes of an extended run to a state title.
“We felt we missed an opportunity last year, and I feel that really fueled the drive that this year’s team had,” manager Steve Allen said. “But we didn’t play well [in this game], and that’s what made this loss especially hard to swallow.”
The problem was a poor start that put the Redbirds in a deep early hole. Sobieski scored two runs in the first, another in the second, then three runs in the fourth to building a six-run advantage.
“Give credit to Sobieski: They put pressure on us right away,” Allen said. “They got a few dinky hits early, and we had some nerves [that led to errors] – we didn’t play well. But fluke or not, they were ahead.”
But Isanti did not quit and instead attempted to crawl back into the game. It helped that reliever T.J. Wink came on in the fourth and finished the contest well, allowing just two hits and no walks while fanning six in 5.1 scoreless innings.
“I can’t give enough credit to T.J. – he shut the door on them and gave us a chance to come back.”
But the Redbirds struggled to get back into the contest, stranding runners to waste potential scoring rallies in the early innings.
“You could see the pressure start to mount for our hitters,” Allen said. “We just needed to get one hit to relax, but we couldn’t get that hit or gain some momentum.”
Isanti finally scored two runs in the fifth when Logan Kalis lined a bases-loaded double off the top of the wall in left-center, then added a run in the seventh when Wyatt Soderquist scored on a sacrifice fly by Blaze Hogie.
Then in the ninth Soderquist slammed a two-run homer to cut the Redbirds deficit to a single run.
“After Wyatt hit that home run – and he really jacked it – I felt we were in the game,” Allen said.
But Isanti could not plate the game-tying run and instead saw its season end at the state tournament.
“After the game, I told the guys they had a great season – nothing they should hang their heads about,” Allen said. “While we didn’t play well early, we never quit. That’s something I hope these guys remember when they think about this season.”
