Plans to reconstruct Main Street from Whiskey Road to Fourth Avenue Northwest in the city of Isanti are moving forward.
During the Isanti City Council meeting Feb. 16, the council approved a resolution authorizing engineering services for the Main Street reconstruction preliminary engineering report. The services will be provided by the city’s engineering firm, Bolton & Menk, for a cost not to exceed $18,400.
The council also approved a resolution requesting the advancement of municipal state aid funds to fund the Main Street reconstruction project. The total project cost is estimated to be $636,837, with the city requesting $636,837 in state aid funds.
The project is scheduled for construction in the current capital improvement plan and state aid funds and special assessments are proposed to fund the majority of the project. The preliminary engineering report is the first required step in the special assessment process.
City Engineer Jason Cook said the proposed project would reconstruct Main Street from Whiskey Road Northwest to Fourth Avenue Northwest. The street segment is in poor condition and in need of surface rehabilitation.
The scope of the preliminary works includes:
• Survey the existing conditions.
• Determine right-of-way limits.
• Evaluate the type of rehabilitation needed on the street, sidewalk and curb and gutter.
• Evaluate the condition of the existing city utilities.
• Evaluate the storm sewer issues at the intersection of Main Street and Whiskey Road.
• Create an engineer’s estimate including testing and construction administration.
• Prepare a preliminary engineering report discussing our findings.
• Create figures to supplement the report.
• Provide a recommendation as to the feasibility of the project.
Isanti Mayor Jeff Johnson asked if there would be an open house for this project, similar to what the city did during the Sixth Avenue project.
“We would definitely be able to do the open house,” Cook said. “On a preliminary look, I’m thinking it looks like the road is actually wider than it needs to be, so a cost-savings option might be to narrow up the road and actually add a grass boulevard along the north side instead of having the sidewalk right up against it. So making a change like that would be a good idea to get public comment and involvement, so I would recommend doing an open house as well, but that would be laid out in that report once we’ve had a chance to evaluate it.”
Council Member Jimmy Gordon asked for assurance that the project costs will be covered by state aid funds.
“Right now, before obviously doing the actual evaluation, it appears the ballpark numbers are all covered exactly with state aid funds being able to cover all,” Cook said. “Right now we aren’t anticipating doing any city utilities. Water main or sanitary wouldn’t be covered by state aid, but right now we don’t anticipate needing to do anything with them, so all the types of improvements we’re anticipating doing are all state eligible and would be all covered.”
Cook said the special assessments on the project will cover approximately 25% of the total project cost, which was similar to the special assessments that were issued with the Sixth Avenue reconstruction project.
Other proposed city improvements
The council approved a resolution authorizing engineering services for the Eagle Park parking improvements and the Heritage Boulevard walk improvements. Both of these services will be completed by Bolton & Menk; the Eagle Park services will not exceed $18,600 and the Heritage Boulevard services will not exceed $27,200.
Cook said a proposed project would be to reconstruct the Eagle Park parking lot. Cook said this parking lot is in poor condition and in need of reconstruction. The 2019-2028 Capital Improvement Plan, adopted by the city, had this parking lot scheduled for reconstruction in 2020 but was pushed back to this year’s budget and construction season.
Eagle Park is located behind the Isanti Post Office and is a grassy area with a couple of benches; it served as the previous location for the city’s farmers market.
Isanti City Administrator Josi Wood described what the parking lot is used for after its use was questioned by a couple of the council members.
“It is designated as a downtown parking lot. It comes off of Main Street and then it wraps around that grassy area that has all those trees there,” Wood said. “A lot of parking is used during events, as Council Member (Dan) Collison stated. We’ve always used it for street dances, sometimes we’ve even pushed vendors, we’ve done a vendor fair out there, depending on the event. I know a lot of parking is used for some of those businesses over there, like for the post office, and things like that. I often see them parked there. Other than that, it really is downtown parking.”
Cook said, including the engineering fees, the total project cost is estimated to be $100,000.
“I just have a hard time spending $100,000 on it,” Council Member Steve Lundeen said. “I just don’t think there’s $100,000 worth of parking lot on there.”
Johnson said he feels he needs more information before deciding on whether the project should go forward.
Cook described another proposed project that includes constructing a new walkway from Hillock Court to the school parking lot along the north side of Heritage Boulevard. This will fill in some of the missing trail segments along the north side of Heritage Boulevard. The 2019-2028 Capital Improvement Plan, adopted by the city, has this project scheduled to be completed in 2021 and has been budgeted for in this year.
The scope of work will include the following:
• Survey the existing conditions and determine right-of-way limits.
• Evaluate the condition of the existing city utilities and any drainage issues.
• Create an engineer’s estimate including testing and construction administration.
• Prepare plans and specifications to be included with the 2021 pavement management project.
Once awarded the scope will also include:
• Construction staking and inspection.
• Construction administration including shop drawing review, pay requests, contract management, and final project closeout.
Cook said the total project cost, including the engineering fees, is estimated to be $120,000.
