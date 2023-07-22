Celebrating 15 years with the county are, from left, Kelsey Lakeberg, Sharon Katka, Yvonne Sievert, Timothy MacMillan, Joan Schleicher, Chad Meyer, and Barry Wendorf. Not pictured are Brandon Oliver and Sara Sandberg.
Left to right, Stacey Brown, Erin Yerigan, Danielle Ziebarth, and Wendi Steely all celebrated five years with the county. Not pictured are: Jordan Erickson, Halee Turner, Nichole Bryant, Bradley Oliver, James Bergeron, Miranda Groninga, Emily Meister, and Allen Bahr.
For a total of 35 years with the county, Joyce Wallace was celebrated for her time.
Submitted photo
Celebrating 30 years with the county are, from left, Jaqueline Johnson and Rob Bowker. Not pictured is Rene Grisham. Celebrating 25 years (far right) is Kari Karels. Not pictured is Terry Zitzow.
Submitted photos
Celebrating 20 years working for Isanti County, pictured left to right, are Elysia Bergfalk, Katy Zilmer, and Timothy Perrault.
Submitted photos
Celebrating 15 years with the county are, from left, Kelsey Lakeberg, Sharon Katka, Yvonne Sievert, Timothy MacMillan, Joan Schleicher, Chad Meyer, and Barry Wendorf. Not pictured are Brandon Oliver and Sara Sandberg.
Submitted photos
Recognized for 10 years with the county are, from left to right: Elisha Long, Darlene Dupre, John Gillquist, and Kristina Hamilton.
Submitted photos
Left to right, Stacey Brown, Erin Yerigan, Danielle Ziebarth, and Wendi Steely all celebrated five years with the county. Not pictured are: Jordan Erickson, Halee Turner, Nichole Bryant, Bradley Oliver, James Bergeron, Miranda Groninga, Emily Meister, and Allen Bahr.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.