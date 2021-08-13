It sells ingredients, cooks homemade meals for takeout, catering
Heaven Bekele is living her dream and wants to share Ethiopian cuisine with the community at her grocery and catering business.
Intoto Ethiopian Market in Rosemount opened in April to offer meals for pick up and catering, along with fresh ingredients for foodies to cook Ethiopian food at home. The market is at 15185 Carousel Way near Marcus Theatres.
Heaven moved from Canada to Minnesota in 2004. She emigrated from her homeland of Ethiopia at 10 years old.
“I love my country and I love the culture and we have beautiful food,” Heaven said.
“But I am Irish all the way,” she said, smiling and explaining how she really loves Rosemount, which was founded by Irish immigrants.
Heaven said her children have received the best education in Rosemount schools. She says the care she and her children have received from staff and teachers at Shannon Park Elementary School and Rosemount High School has meant the world to her.
“Rosemount is so beautiful, generous and caring,” Heaven added.
She said it was heartwarming to celebrate the grand opening with Rosemount city staff and council members at a ribbon cutting. A framed dollar bill was given to her to commemorate the business’ opening.
“I got emotional at the ribbon cutting because it was nice to see all the people, and I worked really, really hard to open for the past five months,” said Heaven.
She said the work the family did to fix the kitchen space, lay new floors and paint the walls was all worth it.
Her oldest daughter, Gigi Muluken, 15, works at the grocery. She gives tours to new customers and offers Ethiopian families help in finding the ingredients they need to cook their favorite Ethiopian foods.
Gigi says her favorite foods are injera, a traditional soft bread baked with Ethiopian ivory or wheat flour, and shiro, a powder to be mixed with water that creates a plain or spicy sauce that can be added to fresh tomatoes and onions. Other popular powders can be cooked to create vibrant colored sauces such as red lentil or green chickpea.
“We eat our food with this bread, and shiro is my favorite sauce and gomen is a sauce is made with collard greens,” said Muluken, a student at Rosemount High School.
The market sells ready-to-serve meals and fresh, imported spices, lentils and special ingredients. The shop sells traditional Ethiopian fashion, fresh spices, like cardamon, cloves and turmeric. It also sells ceramic dish sets designed in various Tilet décor patterns with shades of bright green, yellow and red like the traditional Ethiopian country flag. The coffee or tea sets are popular in Ethiopian social culture where jebena is the social custom of inviting friends to share small cups of coffee or tea at the end of the workday.
“Ethiopian food is healthy, and you can make it with meat or more vegetarian,” Gigi said.
Heaven welcomes the public to come visit her new market and try Ethiopian cuisine.
“Sharing food is a passion for me,” Heaven said, who learned to love Ethiopian food as a child eating her mother’s food. After she married, she said she learned how to cook Ethiopian foods when her mom taught her over the phone. She said she always preferred to serve her family wholesome, homemade food versus going out to eat.
For those looking for fresh holiday dishes, Intoto will cook dorovot, a special chicken entrée served with a savory sauce and slow cooked with vegetables. The market sells prepacked dinner meals, frozen meat and can cater meals by calling 651-332-2221 or sending an order via Facebook Messenger.
Heaven makes sure to give gratitude to her three children and all her close friends who have helped give her encouragement and support during this long process of opening and launching a new business.
“I couldn’t have done it all without them, and they worked so hard,” Heaven said.
“For me, cooking is all about sharing the cultural experience, and it is not about how good you are but that you can share it and that you get better in cooking with time.”
Kara Hildreth can be reached at kara.hildreth@apgecm.com.
