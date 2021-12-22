Independence Elementary STEM School in Big Lake, Minnesota has been named the winner of the 2022 STEM Innovation Award. Principal Jona Deavel applied for the award on behalf of Independence Elementary STEM.
The STEM Innovation Award is presented in partnership between the Minnesota Elementary School Principals’ Association (MESPA) and the Science Museum of Minnesota. The award gives principals the opportunity to share innovative programs and/or projects in their schools. An “innovation database,” created from entries for the award, is made available to MESPA members, helping schools across the state replicate their colleagues’ successes.
Independence Elementary transitioned to a STEM school in September 2019 and serves third, fourth, and fifth grade students in the Big Lake Schools district. In spite of the interruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic, they continue to meet high expectations for engaged learning and collaboration. According to their data, during the 2020-21 school year teachers at Independence spent about 29% of class time engaged in effective collaboration with their students, a big increase from their goal of 20%.
In their application for this award, Deavel shared the following quote from a recent staff survey, “I have become a stronger teacher by incorporating more academic conversations for students, more student-led learning, and critical thinking skills. Students are more willing to try different learning opportunities and are more willing to put themselves out there for risks in what they are learning and learning from things that don’t work.” The same survey reported that more than 78% of teachers at Independence Elementary STEM agree that they have seen an increase in students’ abilities to critically think and problem-solve since transitioning to a STEM school.
One of the more innovative aspects of coursework at Independence Elementary STEM is collaboration between classrooms and community partners. Every classroom teacher has a community partner, and they connect throughout the year to deliver real world scenarios and learning opportunities to students. One classroom, in partnership with the Minnesota Zoo, researched and developed plans for a monk seal exhibit utilizing the Engineering Design Process (EDP) strategy. Students even presented the final proposal to Minnesota Zoo staff members for consideration. The EDP method emphasizes critical thinking, and all teachers at Independence Elementary STEM are encouraged to frame lessons through the lens of EDP.
Independence Elementary STEM School will be recognized at the MESPA awards celebration—The MESPYs—this coming February. In addition, the Science Museum of Minnesota will provide a $300 certificate towards an education program for Independence Elementary STEM.
