Council extends emergency declaration one more month, but is expected to return to in-person meetings soon
Forest Lake’s annual Independence Day celebrations, which have historically included major events such as a parade, fireworks, and a carnival, are anticipated to make a return this year after canceling events last year due to the pandemic.
Forest Lake’s American Legion sponsors the event each year, and according to event organizers, they are planning a close-to-normal event this year. All of the plans must be approved by the city, including public safety and council, and will be subject to any statewide restrictions in place.
The Forest Lake City Council approved the initial permits and waived fees, which they do each year for the traditional three-day event, at its meeting on Monday, May 11, with council’s stipulation that the Legion advertise the events with the caveat that any events are subject to change due to guidelines.
“There’s certainly a level of risk that comes with any event. We don’t have the level of certainty we used to have. Part of what comes with it is we have to be nimble,” Mayor Mara Bain said.
Some changes being discussed to the annual event include a smaller parade with a longer route and the possibility of a smaller carnival to give room for social distancing. The members of the Legion on the Independence Day committee are still working to hammer out details.
This year, the traditional flyover by historical aircrafts will once again kick off the Fourth of July parade. Bingo at the American Legion will also make a return, along with food vendors. Details are still forthcoming over dates and times of the carnival and bingo. Last year, the American Legion held a brief outdoor ceremony on the Fourth of July, followed by the annual flyover, and food vendors were located in the parking lot of the Legion, but canceled the parade, fireworks display, carnival, and bingo.
Emergency declaration continues
The city extended its emergency declaration for another month at the suggestion of city attorney Peter Mikhail. The reason Mikhail suggested the continued declaration for another month was due to open meeting laws. Under current law, if the council were to remove the declaration and the city moves back to in-person meetings, a hybrid option would not be available to members of the council, the city’s economic development authority, or the planning commission. Council can also decide to return to in-person meetings, provided they can meet capacity limitations under the governor’s restrictions, under the emergency declaration.
Council members voted unanimously to extend the emergency declaration for another month and confirmed plans to continue discussion on the lifting of the emergency declaration soon as the governor’s plan aims to end indoor capacity limits by May 27.
Additionally, council member Kathy Bystrom mentioned a concern over how that emergency declaration would remove some restaurants’ abilities to hold patio space that typically wouldn’t be allowed under current city ordinance.
Bain said she’d like to see council discuss an interim ordinance that perhaps would continue those restrictions once the emergency declaration lifts.
Assistant City Administrator Dan Undem had worked to get technology running so that hybrid-style meetings could take place to allow non-council participants to join remotely, and that was finalized at the end of last month.
For now, all City Council meetings continue to be held virtually via Zoom and are broadcast live on the city’s YouTube page.
North Shore Circle lift station
The Forest Lake council focused attention during the meeting on issues regarding sanitary sewer lift stations. First was discussion and approval of plans and specifications to update and install new lift stations along North Shore Circle Street. Initial concerns over the lift station were noted as far back as 2016, and plans are forming for the replacement of several lift stations in 2022. The project would be a big undertaking, as it would include pipe replacements and sewer lining.
“This is going to be all the disruption you can think of,” City Engineer Ryan Goodman said, but noted that some parts of the project, at this stage, look to ease the burden on the neighborhood. “By realigning the sewer, we can do one side at a time.”
Goodman stressed to the council that early and clear communication with neighborhood residents would be key to a successful project.
The council budgeted $2.1 million, with $1 million coming from the local street fund and $1.1 million coming from the sanitary sewer fund. Goodman did mention that the city will likely receive grant money of at least $50,000. The next step in the process won’t happen until early 2022 when the city would need to approve of plans and authorize an advertisement for bid.
“It’s a lot of good things that are going to come out of the project, and obviously we’ll be able to touch and improve a lot of the drainage issues that are down there, but there’s going to be three to four months of a lot of transparency and hoping we all understand each other,” Goodman said.
“It’s all the more reason to get started sooner and early,” Bain said.
Other news
The city hired Shari Carlson as the new accounting and utility manager, a new position the city created to assist city Finance Director Sandra Salin as well as to head the city’s taking over of utility billing from its contractor, which is on schedule for transition after a final quarterly billing cycle before the city will take over its utility billing.
Police Chief Greg Weiss noted an increase in thefts from vehicles, some of them causing damage. Those thefts from vehicles also included the utilizing of garage door openers, which then are used to access garages for theft, as well.
“I unfortunately have to do this once or twice a year to remind residents to keep valuables out of vehicles, including garage door openers,” Weiss said, noting the increase was occurring across the metro, as well.
Goodman updated the council on current street projects, saying construction is underway on the southeast portion of the city, which will move westward as projects are finished. The construction on the one-block portion of Fifth Avenue, by Big Apple Bagels, likely won’t begin until after the Fourth of July. Goodman also said that city staff will meet with members of the Minnesota Department of Transportation on May 26 regarding updates and construction along Highway 97, and that MnDOT will be presenting to council sometime following that meeting, though a date has not yet been scheduled.
