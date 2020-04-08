The Monticello School Board approved a new curriculum for fourth and fifth graders learning about human development.

An older curriculum developed in-house by the school district is being replaced with a new video produced by Proctor & Gamble, according to Supt. Eric Olson.

The new curriculum has been well received by a committee of parents, teachers, and school administrators.

“It does a nice job of answers questions girls and boys might have as they start going through changes in their lives,” Olson said.

Little Mountain is slated to begin using the new curriculum yet this year, Olson said. Pinewood will begin using it next year.

