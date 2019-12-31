A 61-year-old Becker woman is facing theft and intoxication charges after being caught huffing aerosol from a can while inside a restroom stall at the Monticello Target store.
Wright County deputies were called to Target at about 4 p.m. on Dec. 20, 2019 on a drug complaint.
The complaint came from Target employees, who alleged that a woman was in a bathroom stall huffing from aerosol cans.
Deputies arrived on the scene and heard a woman yelling in the bathroom. According to court records, Dawn Renee Girtz was found locked in the handicapped stall huffing from a can of Endust keyboard cleaner.
Girtz was charged in Wright County District Court with using a toxic substance for the purpose of intoxication, an offense punishable by a maximum of 90 days in jail and/or a $1,000 if convicted. Because Girtz allegedly had not paid for the keyboard cleaner, she was also charged with theft.
The suspect was arraigned in court on Dec. 23, 2019 and pleaded not guilty to both allegations.
A pretrial hearing has been scheduled for January 10.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.